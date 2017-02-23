Today's prep girls hockey playoff game

Outlook: Hayward-Ashland, the defending state champions, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Eau Claire Area 3-2 on Tuesday as the Hurricanes scored three unanswered goals in the second period, capped by sophomore defenseman Rikki Saletri's game-winner at 10:01. Senior goalie Lauren Tremblay made 25 saves. Seniors Amber Heidenreich (25 goals, 15 assists, 40 points) and Jenna Curtis (25-13—38) lead in scoring, while Tremblay has been outstanding in net, with a 1.66 goals-against average and .940 save percentage. ... Hudson advanced with a 7-2 victory over Western Wisconsin (Somerset) as junior Anna Wilgren had a hat trick. With 63 goals and 19 assists for 82 points, Wilgren accounts for half of the Raiders' scoring, an incredible stat for anyone, much less a defenseman. Junior goalie Cassie Schultz (1.96 GAA, .906 save percentage) has logged all the time in net. Hudson hasn't lost since Dec. 29 and is undefeated against Wisconsin opponents. That includes a 5-2 home victory over Hayward-Ashland on Dec. 9 as Wilgren had a hat trick. "Our squad has done a lot of growing since then," first-year Hurricanes coach Kate Sherry said via email. "We got off to a slow start, but the girls are right where we need them to be. They're determined." ... Hayward-Ashland has made four trips to the state tournament, all since 2012, winning in 2013 and 2016, while Hudson has been to the state tournament three times, winning in 2002 and 2003.