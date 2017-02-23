Prep report: Grand Rapids' Hamling hits 2,000 in victory

Hamling is the first girls player in school history to reach that total.

Hannah Demars added 19 points for Grand Rapids.

Barnum 76, Braham 61

Emily Miletich scored 35 points as Barnum's Bombers beat Braham's Bombers in nonconference action.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Proctor 79, Duluth Marshall 43

Byrden Urie led the way with 20 points as Rails coach Todd Clark defeated his former team in a Lake Superior Conference tilt at Marshall.

North Branch 80, Hermantown 78

The host Hawks lost the nonconference heartbreaker when Brandon Tollberg hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1

Ryan Sandelin, Matt Valure and Parker Simmons each scored two goals and the host Hawks rifled five into the Hunters' net in the third period of the Section 7A quarterfinal game.

Greenway 5, North Shore 3

Casadonte Lawson scored twice in the Raiders' 7A quarterfinal win in Coleraine.

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2

Jarrett Lee scored two goals as the host Bluejackets overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the 7A quarterfinal game.

VMIB 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

Jake Seitz scored in each period as the host Blue Devils advanced to the 7A semifinals with a win over their Iron Range Conference rival.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hibbing-Chisholm 6,

Mankato East/Loyola 2

Senior center Mallorie Iozzo said she expected her team to bounce back after Wednesday's state tournament opener to Warroad, and the Bluejackets did during the consolation semifinals at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Iozzo, a Minnesota Duluth recruit, had two goals and two assists as Hibbing-Chisholm (18-11-1) scored goals three in each of the first two periods.

Lilly Rewertz, Katie Carpenter, Allie Bussey and Rachael Skorich each added a goal and an assist, while goalie Hannah Wentland, one of seven seniors on the team, stopped all 10 shots she faced while splitting time in net with Abby Edstrom.

Camryn Steinberg and Ali Schreiber scored for the Cougars (17-11-1).

Hibbing-Chisholm will play Alexandria Area (15-13-1) for fifth place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena.

BOYS SWIMMING

Double winners at Section 6A prelims

Eveleth-Gilbert senior Shane Johnson and Mesabi East junior Ben Brumfelt each won two individual races and anchored relays to first-place finishes Thursday at the Section 6A preliminaries at Lincoln Park Middle School.

Johnson swam to first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and helped the Golden Bears open the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.

Brumfelt was first to the wall in 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle and as part of the 200 freestyle relay.

Hibbing junior Riley Boehm cruised to the finish line in the 100 backstroke and narrowly beat the competition in the 100 butterfly.

Swimming and diving finals are Saturday at Lincoln Park.

WRESTLING

Tigers' wrestler advances

Northwestern junior Calen Kirkpatrick decisioned Ripon junior Ryan Cody 7-0 in a Wisconsin Division 2 first-round match Thursday at Kohl Center in Madison.

Kirkpatrick next faces River Valley junior Zach Licht at 11:15 a.m. today in a 132-pound quarterfinal.

* Minnesota section individual meets take place today and Saturday. The Section 7AA meet takes place in Grand Rapids, while Section 7A holds its meet at Cass Lake-Bena High School.