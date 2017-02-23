Prep summaries

Cherry................... 16-16—32

LCA....................... 47-25—72

Cherry — Riley Erickson 2, Matt Welch 8, Jeremy Hansen 4, Christopher Otto 3, Jacob Demars 15. Totals 14 4-13 32.

3-point goals — None.

Lakeview Christian Academy — Bennett Easty 6, Lance Puffer 3, Jacob Easty 4, Josh Reinertsen 12, Josh Emerson 15, Drew Ouradnik 2, Sam Easty 11, Zach Blegen 2, Jonny Emerson 2, Brandon BarBee 9, Titus Graden 6. Totals 21 6-14 72.

3-point goals — Puffer, Reinertsen 3, Josh Emerson 3, S. Easty.

Cloquet................. 40-43—83

International Falls 20-25—45

Cloquet — Bryce Turnbull 16, Marcus Pokornowski 16, Tyler Moose 15, Brandon Hill 11, Spencer Wehr 9, Timothy Pokornowski 3, Alex Leuzzo 3, Mitchell Gerlach 2, Jayden Schneberger 2, Logan Gallup 2, Josh Bushey 2, Aahsan Maigag 2. Totals 30 14-20 83.

3-point goals — Moose 3, Hill 3, M. Pokornowski, Wehr, Leuzzo.

International Falls — Ben Everson 19, Armando Barrios 14, Max Olson 6, Taylor Wilson 2, Kjell Fogelberg 2, Charlie Hoppe 2. Totals 17 7-11 45.

3-point goals — Everson 4.

Grand Rapids........ 43-38—81

Duluth Denfeld..... 24-29—53

Grand Rapids — Jake Skelly 22, Stacy Washington 2, Brooks Bachmann 11, Tyler Baird 2, Christian George 3, Nate Seelye 2, Jack Namyst 13, Jacob Anderson 3, Brock Schrom 23. Totals 32 11-13 83.

3-point goals — Skelly, Bachmann, Namyst 3, Anderson.

Duluth Denfeld — Jaaren Jorgenson 9, Caleb Gibson 8, Tyrese Barnes 3, Shondez Morris 3, Caden Rathke 3, Cody Brown 3, Ra-Ra Terry 2, Chance Larson 4, Yunus Hunter 9, Joe Cvancara 2, Donnie Northcutt 2, Montrell McMillian 5. Totals 21 1-2 53.

3-point goals — Jorgenson 3, C. Gibson, Barnes, Morris, Rathke, Brown, Hunter, McMillian.

North Branch.... 38-36-6—80

Hermantown..... 37-37-4—78

North Branch — Brandon Tollberg 11, Ryan Sanvik 2, Ben Roetjjer 7, Dawson Linkert 17, Dylan Ramberg 19, Cooper Sanvik 2, Cam Irvin 10, Rylen Nelson 12. Totals 31 7-12 80.

3-point goals — Tollberg 2, Linkert 4, Ramberg 3, Nelson 2.

Hermantown — Nate Soumis 23, Noah Soumis 9, Connor Bich 7, Ryan Lenz 8, David Birkeland 18, Kevin Bauman 9, Leo Corrandini 4. Totals 28 18-28 78.

3-point goals — Nate Soumis 2, Bich, Birkeland.

Tollberg hits a 3 pointer as the buzzer goes off in overtime

Proctor................. 45-34—79

Duluth Marshall.... 21-22—43

Proctor — Cody Fernandez 11, Garrett Mullvain 7, Bryden Urie 20, Jacob Pioro 2, Brett Bower 3, Dakota Ellis-Ciaccio 1, Dylan Hom 2, Cody Hampton 1, John Pioro 12, Adam mMcRae 4, Brody Eldien 16, . Totals 33 10-23 79.

3-point goals — Urie, Bower, Pioro.

Duluth Marshall — Ben Landherr 14, Jack Schenk 8, Derrick Winn 2, Daniel Rondón Muñoz 18, Nate Jenkins 1. Totals 18 1-4 43.

3-point goals — Landherr 4, Rondón Muñoz 4.

Silver Bay.............. 20-26—46

Cromwell-Wright.. 39-27—66

Silver Bay — Riley Tiboni 10, Jason Blood 13, Weston Monson 1, Jerry Congious III 5, David Schober 2, Jared DeHart 2, James Nopola 3, Hunter Monson 10. Totals 16 8-12 46.

3-point goals — Tiboni 2, Blood 2, Congious III, H. Monson.

Cromwell-Wright — Marcus Pocernich 3, Sawyer Strelnieks 4, Micah Pocernich 18, Alek Striowski 4, Samuel Kemper 11, Ryan Juntunen 8, Zion Smith 18. Totals 24 8-10 66.

3-point goals — Marcus Pocernich, Micah Pocernich 6, Juntunen 2, Smith 1.

Two Harbors......... 20-22—42

McGregor............. 38-29—67

Two Harbors — Karter Kinn 4, Ollie Carpenter 5, Jayden Ruberg 7, Ian Johnson 2, Aaron Elmquist 3, Ryan Nowacki 2, Wenger 5, Brian Dugger 12, Alex Oling 2. Totals 16 5-8 42.

3-point goals — Carpenter, Ruberg, Wenger, Dugger 2.

McGregor — Carson Passer 15, Zach Hawkinson 6, Josh Benjamin 5, Cole Gelhar 19, Joe Baker 4, Billy Staska 18. Totals 28 8-15 67.

3-point goals — Passer, Benjamin, Baker.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Braham................. 22-39—61

Barnum................. 37-39—76

Braham — Alexis Hasser 3, Sierra Giffrow 8, Amelia Fiedler 6, Lizzie Altendorf 23, Kaitlyn Dordal 7, Emily Lindquist 14. Totals 14-20 61.

3-point goals — Griffrow, Altendorf, Dordal, Lindquist 4.

Barnum — Britney Mike 2, Kendal Miletich 1, Bailey Wheeler 14, Izabell Carlson 3, Emily Miletich 35, Mallory Agurkis 10, Liz Carlson 11. Totals 19-23 76.

3-point goals — Wheeler 2, I. Carlson, E. Miletich, Agurkis 2, L. Carlson 3.

Carlton.................. 36-27—63

Chisholm............... 13-19—32

Carlton — Mille Groth 17, Brynne Mickle 4, Elva Kingbird 4, Abby Mickle 2, Alaina Bennett 6, Mackenzie Goranson 2, Haily Klassen 8, Jenna Reed 20. Totals 29 2-3 63.

3-point goals — Groth 3.

Chisholm — Kylie Temple 3, Sami Smart 2, Tessa Yaroscak 8, Katelyn Larson 3, Emily Berg 8, Alex Whitlock 8. Totals 9 14-20 32.

3-point goals — None.

Duluth East........... 21-21—42

Grand Rapids........ 34-37—71

Duluth East — Macy Hermanson 2, Ava White 2, Erin Teichroew 2, Ashley Williams 15, Sam Velander 6, Shay Callaway 1, Annie Reichhoff 12, Miia Marple 1, Amy Ostazeski 1. Totals 15 8-17 42.

3-point goals — Williams 4.

Grand Rapids — Maya Schroeder 4, Giana Roberts 5, Mya Roberts 2, Heaven Hamling 23, Hannah Demars 19, Maggie Miska 2, Meara Beighley 4, Jordin McCartney 6, Kaylee Grabarkewitz 2, Ashley Henrichsen 4. Totals 28 10-15 71.

3-point goals — G. Roberts, Hamling, Demars 3.

Duluth Marshall.... 34-23—57

Two Harbors......... 11-29—40

Duluth Marshall — Grace Kirk 19, Anna Eyer 6, Gianna Kneepkens 18, Maggie Landherr 4, Rachel DeWitte 6, Kate Kleinschmidt 4. Totals 21 12-15 57.

3-point goals — Kneepkens 3.

Two Harbors — Paige Gries 4, Ayla Lemke 8, Stephanie Williams 1, Carina Hebl 9, Alyssa Ruberg 3, Pauline Seydoux 2, Tori Bott 13. Totals 14 6-11 0.

3-point goals— Gries, Lemke, Hebl 3, Ruberg.

Isle........................ 28-25—53

McGregor............. 34-28—62

Isle — Lily Orazem 10, Taya Sam-Sablan 19, Anna Taylor 14, Rachael Frye 1, Courtney Strohmeier 5, Rachel Miller 4. Totals 15 19-31 53.

3-point goals — Sam-Sablan 2, Strohmeier, Miller.

McGregor — Shelby Kelley 33, Michaela Jackson 5, Jo Jo Orbeck 4, Averie Seibert 10, Andrea Bohn 4, Shinaana Secody 4, Marissa Phillips 2. Totals 18 24-36 62.

3-point goals — Kelley 2.

MesabI East.......... 18-33—51

Virginia................. 23-39—62

Mesabi East — Ava Hill 24, Hannah Hannuksela 18, Hope Howell 4, Isabelle Kaln 5. Totals 14 21-30 51.

3-point goals — Hill, Hannuksela.

Virginia — Lexi Ahrens 25, Hailey Aho 3, Caleece Myhre 1, Kaitlin Knutson 22, Kelsey Knutson 3, Peyton Wercinski 4, Rylee Kelly 4. Totals 16 30-40 62.

3-point goals — None.

North Woods......... 15-17—32

Floodwood............ 40-28—68

North Woods — Genesis Day 3, Alli Sandberg 3, Brynn Simpson 4, Regan Ratai 2, Coley Olson 2, Kate Stone 2, Sasha Strong 2, Bria Chiabotti 14. Totals 11 5-7 32.

3-point goals — Day, Sandberg, Chiabotti 3.

Floodwood — C.J. Thompson 10, Mikayla Koivisto 10, Ryann Koivisto 14, Kennedi Johnson 20, Lexi Goutermont 2, Katelyn Bergin 4, Tamera Lundstrom 8. Totals 30 3-4 68.

3-point goals — R. Koivisto, K. Johnson 2.

Rush City............... 34-19—53

Moose Lake-WR..... 4-15—19

Moose Lake-Willow River — Ally Bode 7, Laura Walker 4, Ellie Schaumburg 2, Charis Blacklock 2, Natalie Mikrot 2, Dallis Kukuk 2. Totals 7 4-6 19.

3-point goal — Bode.

Rush City — Elena Herberg 17, Kaylyn Bowen 13, Jamie Guptill 10, Shawna Mell 7, Steph Braund 4, Katie McDonald 2. Totals 22 6-10 53.

3-point goals — Herberg 3.

BOYS HOCKEY

Section 5A Quarterfinals

Moose Lake Area.... 0-0-0—0

Monticello............. 3-4-3—10

First period — 1. Casey Chiodo (Devon Lyons, Ben Ingersoll), 2:08; 2. Chiodo, 6:23 (sh); 3. Nick Foldesi (Ben Ward, Nick Zwack), 9:24.

Second period — 4. Ward (Troy Dahlheimer, Charlie Voller), 0:20; 5. Zwack (Ward), 4:52; 6. Zwack (Chiodo, Ward), 7:03 (pp); 7. Zwack (Ward), 10:34.

Third period — 8. Chiodo (Jack Saunders), 2:19; 9. Ingersoll (Tanner Mros, Voller), 9:53; 10. Zwack (Dahlheimer, Ward), 12:54.

Saves — Logan McNulty, MLA, 25; Tyler Klatt, M, 6.

Section 7A Quarterfinals

Duluth Denfeld........ 0-0-1—1

Hermantown........... 3-1-5—9

First period — 1. H, Brady Baker (Jacob Herter, Trent Madill), 2:41; 2. H, Logan Judnick (Matt Valure), 10:11; 3. H, Ryan Sandelin (Jesse Jacques), 16:42 (sh).

Second period — 4. H, Valure (Sandelin), 16:05.

Third period — 5. H, Valure (Jacques, Dylan Samberg), 0:57 (pp); 6. DD, Zach DeCaro (Jake Eskola, Jake Herold), 2:51; 7. H, Sandelin, 3:49; 8. H, Parker Simmons (Baker), 4:37; 9. H, Baker (Simmons, Herter), 10:55; 10. H, Simmons (Dawson Pietrusa), 16:02.

Saves — Benjamin LaFont, DD, 39; Cade McEwen, H, 10; Austin Hess, H, 2.

Eveleth-Gilbert........ 0-1-1—2

Virginia................... 2-2-2—6

First period — 1. VMIB, Jake Seitz (Wyatt Phaneuf, Cade Moreland), 3:21; 2. VMIB, Caleb Bialke (Moreland), 8:33 (pp).

Second period — 3. EG, Gavin Maki (Cody Hendrickson), 7:20; 4. VMIB, Seitz (Connor Croft), 8:22; 5. VMIB, Moreland (Brendan Bennett), 9:17.

Third period — 6. VMIB, Seitz (Moreland, Bialke), 1:18; 7. EG, C. Hendrickson (Aaron Koivunen), 3:16 (pp); 8. VMIB, Croft, 15:33 (en).

Saves — Ashton Sandnas, EG, 40; Taylor Greenwalt, VMIB, 26.

International Falls... 2-0-0—2

Hibbing-Chisholm... 1-2-3—6

First period — 1. IF, Riley Nemec, 5:21; 2. IF, Brady Wright (Brett Lindvall, Nemec), 7:35; 3. HC, Jarrett Lee, 11:18.

Second period — 4. HC, Jake Riihinen (Tristan Birdsall, Jaiman Lamphere), :18; 5. HC, Birdsall (Lee, Nic Versich), 14:07.

Third period — 6. HC, Lamphere (Birdsall), 1:56; 7. HC, Riley Versich (Anthony Kanipes, Zach DeBoom), 4:34 (pp); 8. HC, Lee (DeBoom, R. Versich), 12:43.

Saves — Jake Klow, IF, 38; Paxton Kriske, HC, 5; Christian Renskers, HC, 21.

North Shore............ 1-0-2—3

Greenway................ 2-3-0—5

First period — 1. NS, Jake Swanson (Nick Hendrickson, Tanner Ketola), 4:27; 2. G, Grant Troumbly (Taylor Lantz, Casadonte Lawson), 5:37; 3. G, Michael Chupurdia (Lantz), 11:39.

Second period — 4. G, Bay Zuehlke (Aksel Jenson, Dylan Sundquist), 2:25 (pp); 5. G, Lawson (Lantz), 10:04; 6. G, Lawson (Sundquist, Lantz), 16:04.

Third period — 7. NS, Easton Best (Chad Nordean, Ketola), 10:12; 8. NS, Nordean (Logan Loiselle), 11:53 (pp).

Saves — Tyler Keech, NS, 33; Austin Anick, G, 24.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Minnesota State Tournament

Class A Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena

Mankato East/Loyola 1-1-0—2

Hibbing-Chisholm... 3-3-0—6

First period — 1. Allie Bussey (Rachael Skorich), 5:37; 2. HC, Mallorie Iozzo (Lilly Rewertz, Katie Carpenter), 6:50; 3. HC, Rewertz (Allyson Brandt, Iozzo), 11:22 (pp); 4. MEL, Camryn Steinberg (Bailey Kanstrup), 14:40 (pp).

Second period — 5. HC, Skorich (Emily Anderson, Bussey), 2:43 (pp); 6. MEL, Ali Schreiber, 15:55; 7. HC, Iozzo, 16:06; 7. HC, Katie Carpenter (Iozzo), 16:17.

Third period — No scoring.

Saves — Andrea Schreiber, MEL, 28; Haley Stockman, MEL, 7; Abby Edstrom, HC, 7; Hannah Wentland, HC, 10.