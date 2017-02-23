Prep playoff schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
SECTIONAL 1
Friday, March 3
First Round
No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery
No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth
No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron
Friday, March 3
Quarterfinals
Amery/Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WISCONSIN
At 7 p.m., unless noted
DIVISION 1
SECTIONAL 1
Today's First Round
No. 8 Superior (7-13) at No. 1 Hudson (17-5)
No. 5 Marshfield (13-9) at No. 4 Chippewa Falls (16-6)
No. 6 Wausau West (14-7) at No. 3 D.C. Everest (15-6)
No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial (8-12) at No. 2 Eau Claire North (15-6)
DIVISION 3
SECTIONAL 1
Today's Quarterfinals
No. 5 Northwestern (14-6) at No. 4 Amery (18-4)
Osceola (11-12) at No. 1 Hayward (18-4)
Baldwin-Woodville (9-14) at No. 3 St. Croix Central (16-6)
Prescott (9-13) at No. 2 Somerset (18-3)
BOYS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Saturday's Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Elk River (22-4) vs. Grand Rapids (17-7-1), noon
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (16-8-2) vs. Duluth East (17-8-1), 2 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
Thursday, March 2
Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SECTION 5A
Thursday's Result
Quarterfinals
Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 10, Moose Lake Area 0
SECTION 7A
Thursday's Results
Quarterfinals
Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Greenway 5, North Shore 3
Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2
Saturday's Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-15) vs. Hermantown (24-1-1), 6 p.m.
Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Saturday's Championship
Superior (12-12-2) at Hudson (23-2-1), 2 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
CLASS AA
Thursday's Results
Quarterfinals
Blaine 7, Roseau 1
Hill-Murray 4, Eastview 1
Edina 4, Farmington 1
Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. Eden Prairie (19-6-2), night
Today's Games
Semifinals
Blaine (23-3-2) vs. Hill-Murray (24-4-1), 6 p.m.
Edina (26-1-1) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake winner, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis
Roseau (19-9-1) vs. Eastview (16-11-2), 10 a.m.
Farmington (16-12-2) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake loser, noon
Saturday's Games
Championship, 7 p.m.
Third place, 11 a.m.
Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon
CLASS A
Wednesday's Results
Quarterfinals
St. Paul United 10, Mankato East/Loyola 0
Warroad 5, Hibbing-Chisholm 2
Blake 3, Alexandria Area 0
Northfield 2, Mound Westonka 0
Thursday's Results
Consolation Semifinals
At Ridder Arena
Hibbing-Chisholm 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2
Alexandria Area 7, Mound Westonka 6
Today's Semifinals
St. Paul United (20-6-2) vs. Warroad (18-8-2), 11 a.m.
Blake (25-2-1) vs. Northfield (20-6-3), 1:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Championship, 4 p.m.
Third place, 9 a.m.
Fifth place — Hibbing-Chisholm (18-11-1) vs. Alexandria Area (15-13-1), at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Today's Championship
At Chippewa Falls
Hudson (20-5) vs. Hayward-Ashland (18-7), 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
At Northdale M.S., Coon Rapids
Today's Meet
Diving preliminaries/finals, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Meet
Swimming finals, 2 p.m.
SECTION 6A
At Lincoln Park M.S., Duluth
Saturday's Meet
Diving preliminaries/semifinals, 11 a.m.
Swimming and diving finals, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Individuals
Today's Meet
First and second rounds, at Grand Rapids
Saturday's Meet
Semifinals and finals, at Grand Rapids
SECTION 7A
Individuals
Today's Meet
First and second rounds, at Cass Lake-Bena H.S.
Saturday's Meet
Semifinals and finals, at Cass Lake-Bena H.S.
WISCONSIN
STATE MEET
At Kohl Center, Madison
Today's Meet
Division 2 quarterfinals, 11:15 a.m.
Division 2 consolations, 2:45 p.m.
Division 2 semifinals, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Meet
Division 2 wrestlebacks, 10 a.m.
Division 2 finals, 5 p.m.