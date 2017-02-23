Prep playoff schedule

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

SECTIONAL 1

Friday, March 3

First Round

No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Amery/Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WISCONSIN

At 7 p.m., unless noted

DIVISION 1

SECTIONAL 1

Today's First Round

No. 8 Superior (7-13) at No. 1 Hudson (17-5)

No. 5 Marshfield (13-9) at No. 4 Chippewa Falls (16-6)

No. 6 Wausau West (14-7) at No. 3 D.C. Everest (15-6)

No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial (8-12) at No. 2 Eau Claire North (15-6)

DIVISION 3

SECTIONAL 1

Today's Quarterfinals

No. 5 Northwestern (14-6) at No. 4 Amery (18-4)

Osceola (11-12) at No. 1 Hayward (18-4)

Baldwin-Woodville (9-14) at No. 3 St. Croix Central (16-6)

Prescott (9-13) at No. 2 Somerset (18-3)

BOYS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Saturday's Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Elk River (22-4) vs. Grand Rapids (17-7-1), noon

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (16-8-2) vs. Duluth East (17-8-1), 2 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

Thursday, March 2

Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SECTION 5A

Thursday's Result

Quarterfinals

Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 10, Moose Lake Area 0

SECTION 7A

Thursday's Results

Quarterfinals

Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

Greenway 5, North Shore 3

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2

Saturday's Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-15) vs. Hermantown (24-1-1), 6 p.m.

Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Saturday's Championship

Superior (12-12-2) at Hudson (23-2-1), 2 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

CLASS AA

Thursday's Results

Quarterfinals

Blaine 7, Roseau 1

Hill-Murray 4, Eastview 1

Edina 4, Farmington 1

Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. Eden Prairie (19-6-2), night

Today's Games

Semifinals

Blaine (23-3-2) vs. Hill-Murray (24-4-1), 6 p.m.

Edina (26-1-1) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake winner, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

Roseau (19-9-1) vs. Eastview (16-11-2), 10 a.m.

Farmington (16-12-2) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake loser, noon

Saturday's Games

Championship, 7 p.m.

Third place, 11 a.m.

Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon

CLASS A

Wednesday's Results

Quarterfinals

St. Paul United 10, Mankato East/Loyola 0

Warroad 5, Hibbing-Chisholm 2

Blake 3, Alexandria Area 0

Northfield 2, Mound Westonka 0

Thursday's Results

Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2

Alexandria Area 7, Mound Westonka 6

Today's Semifinals

St. Paul United (20-6-2) vs. Warroad (18-8-2), 11 a.m.

Blake (25-2-1) vs. Northfield (20-6-3), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Championship, 4 p.m.

Third place, 9 a.m.

Fifth place — Hibbing-Chisholm (18-11-1) vs. Alexandria Area (15-13-1), at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Today's Championship

At Chippewa Falls

Hudson (20-5) vs. Hayward-Ashland (18-7), 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

At Northdale M.S., Coon Rapids

Today's Meet

Diving preliminaries/finals, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Meet

Swimming finals, 2 p.m.

SECTION 6A

At Lincoln Park M.S., Duluth

Saturday's Meet

Diving preliminaries/semifinals, 11 a.m.

Swimming and diving finals, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Individuals

Today's Meet

First and second rounds, at Grand Rapids

Saturday's Meet

Semifinals and finals, at Grand Rapids

SECTION 7A

Individuals

Today's Meet

First and second rounds, at Cass Lake-Bena H.S.

Saturday's Meet

Semifinals and finals, at Cass Lake-Bena H.S.

WISCONSIN

STATE MEET

At Kohl Center, Madison

Today's Meet

Division 2 quarterfinals, 11:15 a.m.

Division 2 consolations, 2:45 p.m.

Division 2 semifinals, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Meet

Division 2 wrestlebacks, 10 a.m.

Division 2 finals, 5 p.m.