    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:26 p.m.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    SECTIONAL 1

    Friday, March 3

    First Round

    No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

    No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

    No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

    Friday, March 3

    Quarterfinals

    Amery/Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    WISCONSIN

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    DIVISION 1

    SECTIONAL 1

    Today's First Round

    No. 8 Superior (7-13) at No. 1 Hudson (17-5)

    No. 5 Marshfield (13-9) at No. 4 Chippewa Falls (16-6)

    No. 6 Wausau West (14-7) at No. 3 D.C. Everest (15-6)

    No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial (8-12) at No. 2 Eau Claire North (15-6)

    DIVISION 3

    SECTIONAL 1

    Today's Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Northwestern (14-6) at No. 4 Amery (18-4)

    Osceola (11-12) at No. 1 Hayward (18-4)

    Baldwin-Woodville (9-14) at No. 3 St. Croix Central (16-6)

    Prescott (9-13) at No. 2 Somerset (18-3)

    BOYS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday's Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Elk River (22-4) vs. Grand Rapids (17-7-1), noon

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (16-8-2) vs. Duluth East (17-8-1), 2 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 5A

    Thursday's Result

    Quarterfinals

    Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 10, Moose Lake Area 0

    SECTION 7A

    Thursday's Results

    Quarterfinals

    Hermantown 9, Duluth Denfeld 1

    Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

    Greenway 5, North Shore 3

    Hibbing-Chisholm 6, International Falls 2

    Saturday's Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-15) vs. Hermantown (24-1-1), 6 p.m.

    Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), 8 p.m.

    Wednesday, March 1

    Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Saturday's Championship

    Superior (12-12-2) at Hudson (23-2-1), 2 p.m.

    GIRLS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    STATE TOURNAMENT

    At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

    CLASS AA

    Thursday's Results

    Quarterfinals

    Blaine 7, Roseau 1

    Hill-Murray 4, Eastview 1

    Edina 4, Farmington 1

    Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. Eden Prairie (19-6-2), night

    Today's Games

    Semifinals

    Blaine (23-3-2) vs. Hill-Murray (24-4-1), 6 p.m.

    Edina (26-1-1) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake winner, 8:30 p.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

    Roseau (19-9-1) vs. Eastview (16-11-2), 10 a.m.

    Farmington (16-12-2) vs. Eden Prairie/Forest Lake loser, noon

    Saturday's Games

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Third place, 11 a.m.

    Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon

    CLASS A

    Wednesday's Results

    Quarterfinals

    St. Paul United 10, Mankato East/Loyola 0

    Warroad 5, Hibbing-Chisholm 2

    Blake 3, Alexandria Area 0

    Northfield 2, Mound Westonka 0

    Thursday's Results

    Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena

    Hibbing-Chisholm 6, Mankato East/Loyola 2

    Alexandria Area 7, Mound Westonka 6

    Today's Semifinals

    St. Paul United (20-6-2) vs. Warroad (18-8-2), 11 a.m.

    Blake (25-2-1) vs. Northfield (20-6-3), 1:30 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Championship, 4 p.m.

    Third place, 9 a.m.

    Fifth place — Hibbing-Chisholm (18-11-1) vs. Alexandria Area (15-13-1), at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Today's Championship

    At Chippewa Falls

    Hudson (20-5) vs. Hayward-Ashland (18-7), 7 p.m.

    BOYS SWIMMING

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    At Northdale M.S., Coon Rapids

    Today's Meet

    Diving preliminaries/finals, 6 p.m.

    Saturday's Meet

    Swimming finals, 2 p.m.

    SECTION 6A

    At Lincoln Park M.S., Duluth

    Saturday's Meet

    Diving preliminaries/semifinals, 11 a.m.

    Swimming and diving finals, 3 p.m.

    WRESTLING

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Individuals

    Today's Meet

    First and second rounds, at Grand Rapids

    Saturday's Meet

    Semifinals and finals, at Grand Rapids

    SECTION 7A

    Individuals

    Today's Meet

    First and second rounds, at Cass Lake-Bena H.S.

    Saturday's Meet

    Semifinals and finals, at Cass Lake-Bena H.S.

    WISCONSIN

    STATE MEET

    At Kohl Center, Madison

    Today's Meet

    Division 2 quarterfinals, 11:15 a.m.

    Division 2 consolations, 2:45 p.m.

    Division 2 semifinals, 7 p.m.

    Saturday's Meet

    Division 2 wrestlebacks, 10 a.m.

    Division 2 finals, 5 p.m.

