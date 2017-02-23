College men's hockey: UWS seeks another upset

Fifth-seeded UWS (8-17-3) lost 4-0, 3-2 and 6-3 to top-seeded Stevens Point (18-4-3) already this season and now must win at least one of the two 7 p.m. games to force another minigame Saturday night.

Anton Svensson, who recorded a hat trick against Stout to force the minigame, leads the Yellowjackets in goals (16) and points (32). Jordan Neduzak (9-11—20) leads a balanced crop of point-getters, but UWS was outscored 92-74 on the season.

Lawrence Cornellier (19-17—36) and Jacob Barber (16-16—32) are leading scorers on a Stevens Point team averaging 4.23 goals per game.

The winner advances to face either River Falls or Eau Claire for the WIAC championship.