Earnhardt Jr. returns to Daytona with no fear

A mechanic once swore he saw daylight under Cale Yarborough's back tires as he came off Turn 4 at Daytona.

Two of the turns at Daytona are banked at 31 degrees, the upper limit of asphalt-paving equipment when the track opened in 1959. A third turn was banked 18 degrees.

"The banks are so steep, if you want to go up on them you have to crawl on your hands and knees," legendary driver Richard Petty once said. "They're six stories high. That's pretty awesome."

And those tilted curves were made more than 40 feet wide to allow three cars to race abreast.

David Pearson, one of NASCAR's greatest drivers, once said how he approached Daytona's banked curves: "I'd get into the corner, take a deep breath and hold it until I'd get into the straightaway."

Those turns await 40 drivers Sunday in the Daytona 500, and all eyes will be on how one handles the asphalt beast.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his return to racing in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season opener after missing the final seven months and 18 races of 2016 because of concussion symptoms.

Earnhardt returns as the sport's biggest star, having been voted by fans as the most popular driver 14 consecutive years.

Junior returns medically cleared by NASCAR, engine roaring in his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on the front row next to pole-sitter Chase Elliott.

And Earnhardt returns to Daytona International Speedway with no fear.

"I have to go out there and race with full confidence and no fear to be able to win," Junior told reporters this week at Daytona.

Earnhardt has long made peace with the track that took his father's life. Racing fans still mourn that horrible day in 2001 when Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash on Turf 4 of the final lap of the Daytona 500, but the son has since made more pleasant memories there.

Junior is a two-time Daytona 500 winner and has twice won the track's annual summer race.

"This is probably the best place to be coming back to, because I feel so comfortable here," Earnhardt said.

Still, Earnhardt hasn't been in a race since last July when he finished 13th in the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Afterward, he felt wobbly, and the uneasy sensation didn't go away.

A neurosurgeon eventually diagnosed Earnhardt with concussion symptoms from a collision at Michigan International Speedway in June. Long rehabilitation sessions were needed to improve his vision and balance problems.

Earnhardt is healthy again, but it's not as if he's returning to a desk job. Imagine going 180 miles per hour with dozens of other 3,400-pound cars — each roaring with 780 horsepower — packed around you, and a wall lurking at the top of a steeped bank.

Yarborough, who won the Daytona 500 four times — second most to Petty's seven — once said driving a stock car is like dancing with a chainsaw. Other drivers have compared it to being in the middle of a hurricane with two tons of metal on each side of you.

"It's so much more demanding than people think, it's not even funny," legendary driver Junior Johnson once said. "The challenge is hard for anybody to grasp. People think getting in a race car is like going out for a Sunday drive. Bring any other sports figure in, sit him down in a race car, haul butt around the track and you'd scare his butt at half the speed most drivers run."

The death of Earnhardt Sr. 16 years ago is the ultimate grim reminder of what's at stake.

The accident report stated that his Chevy went from 160 miles per hour to zero in 80 milliseconds. He hit the concrete wall head on so hard that the autopsy found that the underside of his chin struck and bent the steering wheel.

Rescue workers cut Earnhardt out of his car. Besides fracturing his skull, the wreck had broken eight ribs, his left ankle and his breastbone. His lungs had partially collapsed. Blood was in his ears, on his chest.

Earnhardt Jr. and each of the other 39 drivers in Sunday's Daytona 500 know the risks and deal with them on their own terms.

Death is an unspeakable topic among drivers, yet even the fear of getting a concussion can't factor into the psyche of the oil-stained gladiators.

"I know that when I get in the car, I can't have any concerns," Earnhardt Jr. said this week. "I can't have any worry or fret, or I'll drive completely different."

Junior's career already has included 26 victories. He's 42 now, and on New Year's Eve he married Amy Reimann. They know his retirement will only begin a good life.

Yet that time to chill isn't now.

"I crave to drive the car," Earnhardt told reporters at Daytona.

Racing provides thrills and challenges that can't be matched. Jeff Gordon once said his eyeballs hurt immediately after a speedway race because he had been concentrating so hard.

Racin' is rubbin', and that's livin'.

Living with fear buried back deep in the mind, especially when you slingshot through a pack at 180 mph on a 31-degree banked curve at Daytona International Speedway.

"Racing is supposed to be a little bit dangerous," Earnhardt Sr. once said.

