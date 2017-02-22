Orr made 11 of 21 field goals, including an astounding 8-for-17 from 3-point range, for the third-seeded Bulldogs (14-13), who trailed 24-15 after the first quarter before going on a game-changing 20-5 run in the second quarter that featured six consecutive made 3-pointers by Orr.

Taylor Meyer added 16 points and Sammy Kozlowski scored 13 for UMD, which will face Wayne State (22-6) in Saturday's quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Karina Schroeder led the Mavericks (16-11) with 18 points, while Sammie Delzotto had 15 and Claire Ziegler put in 14.