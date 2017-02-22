The new design by Brien -- who also designed the former Fighting Sioux logo in 1999 -- features a white hockey stick, detailed with three feathers colored in red, white and blue, set against a green background. An announcement on the official Facebook page for the two-time Olympic silver medalists stated apparel with the logo will be available for sale Friday at the Sioux Shop at the Ralph Engelstad Arena to “help offset travel costs for family members to South Korea,” the host nation for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The coloring was chosen to represent the Olympic rings, the stick is “our sport and our passion,” while the feathers represent “our North Dakota roots” drawn in the colors of the U.S. flag.

The Lamoureux sisters, 26, are natives of Grand Forks. Both women began their collegiate hockey careers at the University of Minnesota, where they played out their freshman seasons, before transferring to UND for their last three years.

The sisters are both members of the U.S. Women’s National Team and have won five IIHF World Championship gold medals in the past six years. As for the Olympics, the Lamoureuxs are the only two North Dakotans to earn two medals.

Last summer, they were inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.

Both have also gone on to build lives in Grand Forks. Jocelyne works for the UND women’s hockey team as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Monique oversees her family’s hockey camps.