Suddenly Hibbing-Chisholm senior defenseman Katie Carpenter emerged, seemingly out of nowhere, to knock the puck harmlessly away. The Bluejackets pulled away for a 4-0 victory while qualifying for their 12th trip to the state tournament.

"Katie really knows how to not panic in those situations," first-year Bluejackets coach Emily Erickson said Tuesday. "She stays calm and in control of the game."

Unseeded Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1) opens against third-seeded Warroad (17-8-2) in a Class A quarterfinal at approximately 1:30 p.m. today at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Bluejackets have allowed just two goals in three playoff games and will need to be stout along the blue line and in net to capture their second state championship.

Hibbing-Chisholm has made three state appearances since 2013 and Carpenter has been part of all of those, as an alternate as an eighth-grader in 2013 and as a sophomore in 2015. Carpenter, one of seven Bluejackets' seniors, has served as a captain the past two seasons and has six goals and 10 assists for 16 points this winter.

"It feels great to be back," Carpenter said. "We just really wanted the state experience. We played more aggressive and covered defense more in practice. We're confident with our abilities."

Warroad averages five goals per game. The Warriors didn't play Hibbing-Chisholm during the regular season but earned victories over three Northland teams by a combined 20-3 (Duluth Marshall 5-0, International Falls 9-2, Duluth 6-1).

"Defense is going to be huge," Erickson said. "If we can find a way to keep them off the scoreboard while generating some offense and finishing on our opportunities, we should be sitting pretty well."

Hibbing-Chisholm has a pair of senior offensive stars in Minnesota Duluth recruit Mallorie Iozzo (31-31—62) and second-line center Lilly Rewertz (17-24—41), but the Bluejackets have scored by committee as of late. The section championship game was their second straight game where four players scored their four goals.

"That's the fun part about this team," Erickson said. "Everyone on the ice can be a leader for us, whether that is scoring a goal or making a big defensive play. It's a huge team effort."

Sophomore goalie Abby Edstrom (13-9) had a solid regular season but has been exceptional in three playoff wins, with a 0.72 goals-against average and .967 save percentage, while Carpenter and junior Lillian Rue have been leaders along the blue line, helping develop the likes of eighth-grader Maddie Rewertz.

Edstrom stopped 18 shots in the shutout over Marshall, four days after making 23 saves as Hibbing-Chisholm overcame a one-goal deficit to beat Moose Lake Area 4-1 in the section semifinals. The Rebels had swept the Bluejackets in two regular-season games.

"Our defense has improved throughout the season," Carpenter said. "We have some young girls playing and just watching them grow has been so much fun. They're so good and still have so much more potential. Lil Rue and I just tried to lead them and help them in any way we could."

Carpenter plans on going into nursing at St. Scholastica but isn't planning on playing hockey. Not yet, anyway.

"I don't know if they really know that I play," she said.

Carpenter expects a close game with Warroad.

"I think we're pretty even," she said. "It's going to come down to who wants it more, who is going to play with heart and give it everything.

"There were times earlier in the year where we maybe came out shy or a little intimidated, but then we realized we could play with these teams and beat them. We got that confidence going. We know we can do it, but now the goal is not to let it get to our head."

* Moose Lake Area coach Joe Mohelsky was named Section 7A coach of the year after guiding the Rebels to a number of firsts, including their first 20-win season, while Hibbing-Chisholm's Eric Rewertz, Lilly and Maddie's father, was named assistant coach of the year. Grand Rapids-Greenway coach Brad Hyduke was named Section 7AA coach of the year.

Minnesota girls hockey state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

CLASS A

Today's Quarterfinals

Mankato East/Loyola (17-9-1) vs. No. 2 St. Paul United (19-6-2), 11 a.m.

Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Warroad (17-8-2), 1:30 p.m.

Alexandria Area (14-12-1) vs. No. 1 Blake (24-2-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Northfield (19-6-3) vs. No. 4 Mound Westonka (21-6), 8:30 p.m.