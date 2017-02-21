Prep summaries

Recommended for you

Ashland................. 29-23—52

Superior............... 28-35—63

Ashland — Kyle Klobucher 1, Jordan Brennan 26, Ethan Graff 2, Dakota Craig 8, Talon Day 10 Joey Davidson 2, Tyler Van Vlack. Totals 21 7-12 52.

3-point goals — Brennan 3.

Superior — Justin Reinkall 9, Mason Ackley 3, Aaron O'Shaughnessy 20, Keith Montgomery 4, Corey Sanders 3, Xavier Patterson 4, Nate Tunell 4, Blake Graskey 17. Totals 23 12-20 63.

3-point goals — O'Shaughnessy 4, Tunell.

Cloquet................. 30-39—69

Duluth Marshall.... 26-23—49

Cloquet — Mitchell Gerlach 5, Tim Pokornowski 8, Spencer Wehr 17, Josh Bushey 9, Joey Obeidzinski 1, Brandon Hill 9, Marcus Pokornowski 6, Bryce Turnbull 12, Dasan Fonoti 2. Totals 25 13-22 69.

3-point goals — Gerlach, Wehr, Bushey, Hill.

Duluth Marshall — Kevin Snyder 14, Ben Landherr 5, Sam Lohn 2, Jack Schenk 11, Derrick Winn 4, Daniel Rondon Munoz 13. Totals 17 9-12 49.

3-point goals — Snyder, Landherr, Schenk, Winn.

Duluth East........... 21-34—55

Esko...................... 35-34—69

Duluth East — Jalen Vatthauer 8, Kaleb Rock 4, Brandon Newman 2, Ty Seymour 4, Jack Thompson 15, Malique Goulet 6, Cody Carlson 16. Totals 17 6-10 55.

3-point goals — Vatthauer-2, Thompson-1, Carlson-2.

Esko — Quinn Fischer 13, Bryce Bottila 3, Isaak Blue 9, Cam Berger 20, Adam Trapp 24. Totals 21 6-14 69.

3-point goals — Fischer, Bottila, Berger 5.

East Central.......... 23-26—49

Barnum................. 32-50—82

East Central — Barrett Peterson 2, Gunnar Fogt 14, Bryan Clennon 4, Henry Loew 10, Paul Diggan 2, Preston Oetterer 1, Dane Hanley 2, Jace Schutt 14. Totals 19 6-13 49.

3-point goals — Fogt 3, Loew 2.

Barnum — Quinn Casey 4, Kyle Kielty 15, Daniel Gilchrist 20, Braeden Hlavka 2, Reece Parks 18, Nolan Wickstrom 5, Saul Myhre 2, Colton Ziegler 2, Sam Goodwin 10, Blaze Hurst 4. Totals 33 9-14 82.

3-point goals — Kielty, Gilchrist 5, Wickstrom.

Eveleth-Gilbert..... 14-23—37

Greenway............. 25-24—49

Eveleth-Gilbert — Tyler Kemp 7, Andrew O'Brien 2, Sam Albrecht 8, Kyle Kvitek 9, Jacob Sickel 2, Kyle Sickel 9. Totals 14 3-8 37.

3-point goals — Albrecht 2, Kvitek 2, K. Sickel.

Greenway — Sam Skaar 25, Tyler Odden 1, Kyler Daniels 2, Alec Sigdestad 3, Jace Hansen-Cochran 12, Dylan DeChampeau 6. Totals 20 5-10 49.

3-point goals — Skaar 3, Sigdestad.

Hermantown......... 40-46—86

Grand Rapids........ 43-50—93

Hermantown — Nate Soumis 27, Noah Soumis 6, Connor Bich 12, Ryan Lenz 5, David Birkeland 30, Kevin Bauman 4, Leonardo Corradini 2. Totals 28 13-19 86.

3-point goals — Nate Soumis 7, Noah Soumis, Bich 4, Birkeland 5.

Grand Rapids — Bryce Prochazka 6, Jake Skelly 30, Brooks Bachmann 5, Tyler Baird 2, Christian George 3, Nate Seelye 18, Jack Namyst 2, Brock Schrom 27. Totals 35 17-19 93.

3-point goals — Skelly 2, Backmann, George, Seelye 2.

Isle........................ 37-30—67

McGregor........... 58-44—102

Isle — John Kargel 9, Jack Taylor 4, Justin Borgfelt 5, Max VanBuskirk 22, Nathan Hummel 22, Alex Forsberg 21. Totals 22 11-17 67.

3-point goals — Kargel 2, Borgfelt, VanBuskirk 2, Hummell 2, Forsberg 5.

McGregor — Carson Passer 37, Zach Hawkinson 6, Joey Glunz 11, Johnny Huspek 4, Josh Benajamin 2, Marshall Passer 2, Cole Gelhar 21, Joe Baker 2, Billy Staska 17. Totals 41 6-7 102.

3-point goals — Passer 11, Glunz 3.

North Woods......... 39-40—79

LCA....................... 24-26—50

North Woods — Cade Goggleye 12, Brendan Parson 17, Tate Olson 20, George Bibeau 10, Isaiah Squires 6, Tanner Lokken 2, Trevor Morrison 8, Austin Chaulkin 2, Tim Pierce 2. Totals 32 8-10 79.

3-point goals — Goggleye 3, Parson 2, Olson 2.

Lakeview Christian Academy — Bennett Easty 2, Lance Puffer 5, Jacob Easty 7, Josh Reinertsen 13, Josh Emerson 9, Sam Easty 4, Brandon BarBee 10. Totals 18 8-14 50.

3-point goals — Puffer, J. Easty, Reinertsen 3, Emerson.

Two Harbors ........ 29-27—56

Int'l Falls............... 33-25—58

Two Harbors — Karter Kinn 4, Ollie Carpenter 3, Mahtahn Jenkins 4, Jayden Ruberg 16, Ian Johnson 11, Brian Dugger 8, Alex Oling 10. Totals 25 0-0 56.

3-point goals — Carpenter, Ruberg 4, Johnson.

International Falls — Armando Barrios 6, Ben Everson 18, Max Olson 8, Tanner Budris 11, Wyatt Braaten 4, Taylor Wilson 11. Totals 19 10-13 58.

3-point goals — Everson 2, Olson 2, Budris, Wilson 3.

Virginia................. 24-39—63

Hibbing................. 21-37—58

Virginia — Drew Aho 24, Cody Lindgren 2, Tom Norman 15, Ethan Youso 16, Bryce Kennedy 6. Totals 22 8-12 63.

3-point goals — Aho 4, Norman 5, Youso 2.

Hibbing — Will Durie 15, Luke Lundell 8, Cooper Lundell 6, Sadiq Mohamed 4, Travis Carruth 9, Corey Nelson 10, Phil Rebrovich 6. Totals 24 4-7 58.

3-point goals — Durie, L. Lundell 2, C. Lundell 2, Carruth.

Monday's Late Result

East Central 54, Cromwell-Wright 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth East........... 17-24—41

Esko...................... 32-34—66

Duluth East — Ashley Williams 17, Macy Hermanson 5, Ava White 2, Erin Teichroew 4, Annie Reichhoff 9, Amy Ostazeski 4. Totals 15 5-8 41.

3-point goals — Williams 5, Hermanson.

Esko — Annika Wold 2, Mandi Dincau 5, Selena Shady 10, Macy Sunnarborg 9, Ava Gonsorowski 15, Karlie Kulas 10, Bridget Yellin 15. Totals 23 13-17 66.

3-point goals — Dincau, Shady 2, Sunnarborg, Gonsorowski, Kulas 2.

Duluth Marshall.... 13-20—33

Proctor................. 16-24—40

Duluth Marshall — Grace Kirk 8, Gianna Kneepkens 8, Rachel DeWitte 6, Katie Kleinschmidt 11. Totals 5 7-12 33.

3-point goals — None.

Proctor — Sam Pogatchnik 2, Liz Frase 2, Morgan Nylund 24, Sam Parendo 4, Katelyn Marunich 2, Emma Terhaar 3, Taylor Myers 2. Totals 12 10-12 40.

3-point goals — Nylund 5, Terhaar.

Proctor (14-12) secured its first winning season since 2006.

Greenway............. 34-23—57

Duluth Denfeld..... 17-20—37

Greenway — Baylie Norris 3, Cassidi Andrist 2, Mikaela Gould 1, Tatum Kortekaas 5, Emma Murphy 11, Delaney Mjolsness 2, Bailey Hubbard 21, Jaidin Saville 12. Totals 19 16-24 57.

3-point goals — Norris, Murphy 2.

Duluth Denfeld — Stephanie Ferguson 6, Alli Ahlers 4, Gianna Torres 17, Taylor Starr 1, Deja LaGarde 3, Elizabeth Emmel 6. Totals 12 8-17 37.

3-point goals — LaGarde, Ahlers, Torres, Emmel 2.

Hibbing................. 19-27—46

Hermantown......... 42-33—75

Hibbing — Abby McDonald 18, Macie Pierson 2, Cassie Rootes 1, Lizzy Tuomi 6, McKenzie Maki 6, Janessa Perry 3, Amaiyah Robinson 2, Hailey Hawkinson 3, Kourtney Manning 5. Totals 17 9-14 46.

3-point goals — McDonald 2.

Hermantown — Sierra Bolen 2, Jaelyn Bushey 3, Kylee Hren 2, Maddy Foster 8, Carly Zierden 2, Rachelle Johnson 14, Taylor Vold 6, Jordyn Thomas 22, Ellie Gamradt 16. Totals 31 9-11 75.

3-point goals — Bushey, Johnson, Thomas 2.

Littlefork-Big Falls 32-35—67

North Woods......... 34-28—62

Littlefork-Big Falls — Kate Knaeble 7, Kaylee Kennedy 30, Emily Franz 15, Marianne Gray 2, Danielle Piekarski 5, Alexis Doucette 8. Totals 22 21-33 67.

3-point goals — Kennedy 2.

North Woods — Alli Sandberg 12, Hanna Sandberg 8, Regan Ratai 9, Nicole Olson 2, Kate Stone 4, Sasha Strong 7, Bria Chiabotti 20. Totals 26 3-11 62.

3-point goals — A. Sandberg 2, H. Sandberg 1, Strong 2, Chiabotti 2.

Nashwauk-Kee..... 15-29—44

Silver Bay.............. 15-24—39

Nashwauk-Keewatin — Jacie Clusiau 10, Cecilia Clusiau 5, Teigan Bosarge 7, Johnnie Waldvogel 14, Brandi Stougard 8. Totals 18 7-14 44.

3-point goals — J. Clusiau.

Silver Bay — Jocelyn Russell 14, Julia Littlewolf 2, Mita Frericks 8, Jenny Walewski 15. Totals 13 7-12 39.

3-point goals — Russell 2, Frericks 2, Walewski 2.

Pine City................ 23-32—55

Moose Lake-WR... 18-20—38

Pine City — Grace Langmade 16, Alison Brown 12, Lily Wilson 6, Ellie Hasz 6, Hannah Lorsung 5, Chloe Alleman 4, Jolie Wicktor 3, Alaina Steele 3. Totals 21 11-22 55.

3-point goals — Wicktor, Langmade.

Moose Lake-Willow River — Natalie Mikrot 12, Ally Bode 10, Charis Blacklock 6, Tori Walczynski 5, Ellie Schaumburg 2, Laura Walker 2, Kennedy Janke 1. Totals 14 9-12 38.

3-point goals — Walczynski.

Wrenshall............. 24-29—53

Chisholm............... 20-43—63

Wrenshall — Alexis Perry 2, Hannah Lattu 1, Abbie Menze 2, Libby Bauer 22, Hailey Tauzell 11, Alana Hill 2, Gracie Bergman 11, Taylor Bryce 2. Totals 22 9-13 53.

3-point goals — None.

Chisholm — Sami Smart 2, Tessa Yaroscak 27, Katelyn Larson 9, Adeline Barto 2, Emily Berg 8, Alex Whitlock 15. Totals 20 18-25 63.

3-point goals — Yaroscak 5.

Monday's Late Results

Carlton 48, Hill City 26

Ely 73, Silver Bay 40

Ogilvie 65, McGregor 28

BOYS HOCKEY

Section 7AA Quarterfinals

Andover................... 1-0-1—2

Grand Rapids.......... 1-1-2—4

First period — 1. GR, Michael Heitkamp (Blake McLaughlin), 0:28; 2. A, Charlie Schoen (Nick Dainty, Brandon McNamara), 7:07.

Second period — 3. GR, Micah Miller (Jack Burnson, John Stampohar), 12:37.

Third period — 4. GR, Burnson (Miller), 1:58; 5. GR, Nano DeGuiseppi (Evan Mischke, Jack Bowman), 4:58; 6. A, Schoen (Dainty), 12:42 (pp).

Saves — Ben Fritsinger, A, 47; Gabe Holum, GR, 12.

St. Francis............... 0-0-1—1

Duluth East.............. 3-2-0—5

First period — 1. DE, Hunter Paine (Sam Kucera, Ryder Donovan), 1:39; 2. De, Garrett Worth (Donovan), 3:29; 3. DE, Nick Lanigan (Ricky Lyle), 10:14.

Second period — 4. DE, Paine (Jack Fitzgerald, Brendan Baker), 6:38; 5. DE, Baker (Fitzgerald), 12:21.

Third period — 6. SF, Travis Carroll (Derek Black, Reese Kaehler), 10:56.

Saves — Not available.

Section 5A First Round

Moose Lake Ar. 2-2-0-0-1—5

Becker/Big Lk.. 1-1-2-0-0—4

First period — 1. BBL, Aubrey Hartfiel, 2:26; 2. MLA, Mark Fossum (Jordan Fjosne, Mike Knezevich), 4:42; 3. MLA, Wyatt Lampel, 5:34.

Second period — 4. BBL, Weston Schug (Alec Doran, Hartfiel), 2:01; 5. MLA, Fossum (Lampel), 8:33; 6. MLA, Forrest Jendro (Lampel, Knezevich), 10:58.

Third period — 7. BBL, Hartfiel (Schug), 11:25; 8. BBL, Hartfiel (Schug), 12:43.

Overtime — No scoring.

Second overtime — 9. MLA, Knezevich (Fjosne), 7:42.

Saves — MLA, 23; BBL, 43.

Section 7A First Round

Proctor.................... 0-0-1—1

Duluth Denfeld........ 1-4-1—6

First period — 1. DD, Ryan Lemker (Payton Budisolovich, Jake Herold), 5:49.

Second period — 2. DD, Filip Bjorstrand (Herold, Brady Bastyr), 2:52 (pp); 3. DD, Herold (Bjorstrand, Luke Eilefson), 5:45 (pp); 4. DD, Jake Eskola, 11:33; 5. DD, Austin Balen (Sean Killorin, Eskola), 15:29 (pp).

Third period — 6. DD, Dominick Klaas (Bastyr, Budisolovich), 1:58; 7. P, Caden Peterson (Jordan Linder, Reid Morin), 16:03 (pp).

Saves — Lucas Nordquist, P, 21; Benjamin LaFont, DD, 14.

Wisconsin

Sectional 1 Semifinals

New Richmond........ 1-1-0—2

Superior.................. 3-0-2—5

First period — 1. S, Max Plunkett (Tucker Stamper, Max Curtis), 7:53; 2. S, Tyler Nelson (Taylor Burger, Blake Hanson), 9:56; 3. NR, Dane Swanda (Nick Johnson), 11:09; 4. S, Grant Sorenson (Stamper), 16:56.

Second period — 5. NR, Brady Werner (Blake Kretovics), 4:16.

Third period — 6. S, Trevor Dalbec, 2:28; 7. S, Braden LaPorte, 11:31.

Saves — Jake Erickson, NR, 21; Caden Welch, S, 10.