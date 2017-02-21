Prep report: Virginia wins IRC boys basketball title

Recommended for you

The Blue Devils led 24-21 at halftime and kept the Bluejackets at bay in an up-and-down second half.

McGregor 102, Isle 67

Carson Passer scored 37 points and made a school-record 11 3-pointers to lead the host Mercuries to the nonconference home win.

Grand Rapids 93, Hermantown 86

Jake Skelly poured in 30 points to lead the host Thunderhawks to the high-scoring win.

Brock Schrom added 27 points for Grand Rapids.

Esko 69, Duluth East 55

Adam Trapp's 24 points paced the host Eskomos past the Greyhounds.

Cam Berger added 20 points for Esko.

International Falls 58, Two Harbors 56

Ben Iverson totaled 18 points and made the game-winning field goal at the buzzer in the Broncos' nonconference home win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Esko 66, Duluth East 41

Ava Gonsorowski and Bridget Yellin each scored 15 points to lead a balanced night scoring for the host Eskomos.

Proctor 40, Duluth Marshall 33

Morgan Nylund's 24 points accounted for 60 percent of the Rails' scoring in the Lake Superior Conference home win.

The victory ensured Proctor's first winning season since 2006.

Hermantown 75, Hibbing 46

Jordyn Thomas netted 22 points as the Hawks cruised to the nonconference home win.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 5, St. Francis 1

Hunter Paine scored two goals to lead the Greyhounds to the Section 7AA quarterfinal win at Heritage Center.

Grand Rapids 4, Andover 2

The host Thunderhawks posted a 51-14 shots-on-goal advantage in the 7AA quarterfinal win at IRA Civic Center.

Duluth Denfeld 6, Proctor 1

The Hunters scored the first six goals — three on power plays and one shorthanded — and Benjamin LaFont posted a shutout until the final minute in the Section 7A first-round game at Heritage Center.

Superior 5, New Richmond 2

Five players scored goals and the Spartans dominated throughout at Wessman Arena to clinch a berth in the Wisconsin Sectional 1 final.

Superior will travel to Hudson on Saturday with a spot in the state tournament on the line.