Pitino finds lots of new friendly fans as team goes to 20-7

Many expressed their frustration. Some called for his firing.

"You just hope the right people understand the process and go from there," Pitino said.

But this season, Pitino's Gophers are in the midst of the biggest transformation in Division I basketball, improving from 8-23 last season to 20-7 this season and to the cusp of the school's first NCAA tournament berth in Pitino's four years as coach.

When people approach him now, it's to tell him how happy they are with the turnaround.

"It's weird," Pitino admitted. "I'm used to everyone hating me and not talking to me. It's been uncomfortable ... people coming up and saying nice things. I'm uneasy with it. It's funny. But it is different, and it's a nice different.

"When you went through what we went through, you just laugh at it because it all turns. You're the worst, and everyone wants you gone. And then you start winning and it changes the whole story line. You take the good with the bad."

Optimism has been high since the Gophers responded to a five-game losing streak with five straight wins entering Wednesday night's game at No. 22 Maryland, the last team that beat them.

That 85-78 setback on Jan. 28 spurred a players-only meeting and a change in mentality, offering hope that this Gophers team is better than the one that blew a 12-point lead in the loss to the Terrapins last month at Williams Arena.

"I look back to when we played them last time and we're a different team," Pitino said. "I don't know if we're a better team, but we're such a mentally tougher team. That's very evident by watching the games and seeing the looks on our guys' faces. You can just tell that we've grown up since that game."

Problems in close games plagued the Gophers during that losing streak. They blew hefty leads against Penn State, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Maryland.

But those late-game troubles seem to be fixed. In the Gophers' five-game winning streak, they outlasted Iowa in double overtime, Michigan in overtime and Indiana by one point in regulation.

"We figured out how to get through those humps late in games and get through those mistakes," freshman forward Eric Curry said.

Pitino attributed the improved play to selflessness among his players.

He said Dupree McBrayer never complained when he was removed from the starting lineup during the losing skid.

He said Reggie Lynch and Akeem Springs didn't complain last game when both starters sat in the final minutes in favor of McBrayer and Curry.

"They were the happiest guys on the bench," Pitino said. "I think there's a selflessness to this team. There is no ego. They just want to win. ... You can't take that for granted because not every team has that."

That, in part, has left the Gophers 8-6 in the Big Ten with four games remaining, offering a legitimate chance at finishing above .500 in conference play for the first time since 2005.

To do that, the Gophers need to win two games. Road games at Maryland on Wednesday and at Wisconsin on March 5 will be tough tasks. That leaves two home games, on Saturday against Penn State and March 2 against Nebraska. Pitino is hoping for help from the home crowd.

While the Gophers had their first sellout in nearly two years in last month's game against Wisconsin, Williams Arena hasn't sold out since, even with the team playing so well, something Pitino has noticed.

"I think our fans need to embrace this team," Pitino said. "The ones that have come have been really, really good. But there's another dimension to it, and I think people are holding back a little bit. I'm not sure why. Maybe it's last year. But these guys deserve great fan support. They've done all the right things on and off the court to rebuild this image and this program. We didn't take that lightly.

"They play the right way, they play hard, they defend, they're selfless and they have no ego. There are a lot of dimensions to why this should be a team people can root for."