Birkie organizers rule out half its course

“The Birkie Trail south of (Sawyer County Highway OO) are no longer feasible,” the news release said.

On its Facebook page organizers noted that 1.1 inches of rain and unseasonable temperatures on Tuesday were the latest conditions serving to deteriorate the 55-kilometer racecourse from Cable to Hayward.

“The (American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation) team is working on contingency plans for Friday and Saturday events with a focus on the Birkie Trails north of Highway OO,” said the news release.

Warm weekend weather forced officials to pull the tail end of the race off of Lake Hayward and the finish out of downtown Hayward on Monday.

A number of satellite events associated with the race have also been impacted, including turning Thursday’s children’s events into foot races in downtown Hayward.

Officials said that while the events may not be held on Hayward’s normally snow-covered Main Street, the events “are infused with #BirkieFever.”

“The safety of our participants is first and foremost in our minds, followed by our goal of creating the best possible participant experience for all,” the news release said.

Officials encouraged participants to check the event’s website for up-to-the-minute details.