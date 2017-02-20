Search
    Prep report: MIB's Mason tops girls basketball career scoring list

    By News Tribune Today at 11:07 p.m.

    Chelsea Mason can add another item to her high school basketball resume — career scoring leader among Northeastern Minnesota girls.

    The Mountain Iron-Buhl senior scored 20 points in the top-ranked Rangers' 68-55 win at Mayer-Lutheran on Monday night, giving her 2,859 in six varsity seasons. The Miss Basketball finalist and two-time News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year surpassed ex-North Woods star Darby Youngstrom's tally of 2,851 points.

    Trailing 37-31 at halftime, the Rangers (24-1) outscored the Crusaders (17-8) 37-18 over the final 18 minutes. MIB's Mary Burke led all scorers with 24 points. Teammate Mya Buffetta had seven points to push her career total to 2,099.

    Locally, only South Shore stars Megan Gustafson (3,229 points) and Jolene Anderson (2,881) have scored more points than Mason — though Mason should eclipse Anderson in the next game or two.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Carlton 96, Hill City 73

    Matthew Hey's triple-double — 16 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists — pushed the host Bulldogs to their seventh consecutive win.

    Tyler Ojibway and Waylon Lekander led Carlton (19-4) with 22 and 19 points, respectively. Hey added three steals.

    Northeastern Minnesota girls basketball career scoring leaders

    Player Year School Points

    Chelsea Mason 2017 Mtn. Iron-Buhl 2,859

    Darby Youngstrom 2014 North Woods 2,851

    Charlotte Overbye 2011 Mtn. Iron-Buhl 2,658

    Angie Chernugal 1994 Bigfork 2,442

    Abby Hawkinson 2014 McGregor 2,254

    Marisa Yernatich 2009 Duluth East 2,237

    Colleen McKay 2007 Barnum 2,211

    Judy McDonald 1984 Chisholm 2,152

    Katrina Newman 2010 Barnum 2,141

    Justine Axtell 2003 Barnum 2,136

    Mya Buffetta 2017 Mtn. Iron-Buhl 2,099

    Karli Gross 2002 Greenway 2,045

    Stacy Ruberg 1995 Two Harbors 2,025

    Emily Youngstrom 2011 Cook 2,024

    Mariah McDonald 2012 Ely 2,003

