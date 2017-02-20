The Mountain Iron-Buhl senior scored 20 points in the top-ranked Rangers' 68-55 win at Mayer-Lutheran on Monday night, giving her 2,859 in six varsity seasons. The Miss Basketball finalist and two-time News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year surpassed ex-North Woods star Darby Youngstrom's tally of 2,851 points.

Trailing 37-31 at halftime, the Rangers (24-1) outscored the Crusaders (17-8) 37-18 over the final 18 minutes. MIB's Mary Burke led all scorers with 24 points. Teammate Mya Buffetta had seven points to push her career total to 2,099.

Locally, only South Shore stars Megan Gustafson (3,229 points) and Jolene Anderson (2,881) have scored more points than Mason — though Mason should eclipse Anderson in the next game or two.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlton 96, Hill City 73

Matthew Hey's triple-double — 16 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists — pushed the host Bulldogs to their seventh consecutive win.

Tyler Ojibway and Waylon Lekander led Carlton (19-4) with 22 and 19 points, respectively. Hey added three steals.

Northeastern Minnesota girls basketball career scoring leaders

Player Year School Points

Chelsea Mason 2017 Mtn. Iron-Buhl 2,859

Darby Youngstrom 2014 North Woods 2,851

Charlotte Overbye 2011 Mtn. Iron-Buhl 2,658

Angie Chernugal 1994 Bigfork 2,442

Abby Hawkinson 2014 McGregor 2,254

Marisa Yernatich 2009 Duluth East 2,237

Colleen McKay 2007 Barnum 2,211

Judy McDonald 1984 Chisholm 2,152

Katrina Newman 2010 Barnum 2,141

Justine Axtell 2003 Barnum 2,136

Mya Buffetta 2017 Mtn. Iron-Buhl 2,099

Karli Gross 2002 Greenway 2,045

Stacy Ruberg 1995 Two Harbors 2,025

Emily Youngstrom 2011 Cook 2,024

Mariah McDonald 2012 Ely 2,003