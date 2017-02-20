College hockey: Denver men overtake UMD at No. 1

A 2-1 win and 2-2 tie against the Tigers meant the Bulldogs failed to maintain pace with NCHC-leading Denver (22-6-4), which holds a two-point edge over UMD (19-5-6) atop the conference and moved ahead of its rival atop the United States College Hockey Online.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls. Denver and UMD also are 1-2 in the Pairwise rankings.

Denver received 33 first-place votes and 981 total points, while No. 2 UMD was tabbed on 14 first-place ballots and totaled 954 points.

Eighth-ranked Western Michigan, No. 16 North Dakota and No. 18 St. Cloud State are other ranked NCHC teams.

* The UMD women remained at No. 2 in the USCHO.com poll after closing the regular season with a sweep of St. Cloud State, the Bulldogs' opponent in this week's WCHA playoffs. UMD (22-5-5) is ranked behind WCHA champion Wisconsin, which received all 15 first-place votes and is seeded first in this weekend's WCHA playoffs.

Minnesota, seeded second, is ranked fourth.