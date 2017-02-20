The 44th Birkie will not finish in downtown Hayward, race officials announced in a news release Monday, because crossing Lake Hayward at the tail end of the 55-kilometer racecourse is "no longer a viable option."

"It's just not safe at this point," said race spokeswoman Nancy Knutson, describing standing water in places on the lake.

With rain in the forecast for Monday further threatening the course, Knutson said organizers would convene again Tuesday to assess any additional damage to the course.

"There are a lot of contingencies on the table right now," Knutson said. "We're being optimistic and realistic at the same time."

More than 13,000 participants are expected for the weekend race that features a host of festivities and assorted other races that start Thursday with children's races. Under normal conditions, the race from Cable to Hayward would find skiers crossing Lake Hayward before entering downtown for the race's finish.

Entering Monday, the course was maintaining a roughly 4-inch base of hard-packed snow that Knutson said was "very groomable." The first half of the course, north of Sawyer County Road OO at the town of Seeley, was holding up best.

"We've very confident north of OO at Seeley," Knutson said. "If we can hold the base and hold the trail north we'll be in decent shape."

Organizers are focusing on the increasing likelihood of staging race events north of OO, said the news release.

With a downtown Hayward finish off the table, organizers have also turned their attention to Duffy Field north of town as a possible staging point for the finish should the race stretch that far. Due to the course alteration, organizers will not be installing the International Bridge that normally spans U.S. Highway 63 and is crossed by skiers on their way to the finish.

This is hardly the first time the race has had to adjust due to weather. In 2007, facing rain and temperatures north of 50, the race was shortened to 25K. Rain forced a finish at Duffy Field in 2002; in 2000, the race was canceled.

The race's collection of snow farms — extra snow collected from places such as soccer fields and used to reinforce the trail — are also "looking light," said Knutson, adding, "We're trying to be nimble and pivot with Mother Nature's curveballs."