Twins' Berrios believes his command is improving

Park shook his head and bent over to pick up the bat, while out on the mound Berrios stoically prepared to make his next pitch.

Coming off a disappointing rookie season in which he posted an 8.02 earned-run average in 14 big-league starts, the highly touted pitcher is ahead of schedule as he gets set to leave camp on March 6 for his second crack at the World Baseball Classic with his native Puerto Rico.

Hoping to build on the gains of some late-season tweaks in 2016, Berrios still is pumping his arms overhead out of the full windup and working hard to maintain a shorter arm path on all deliveries.

"I feel more comfortable now," said Berrios, 22. "I kept working on it during the offseason, so I'm better right now."

Berrios also can feel his fastball command improving as Twins pitching coach Neil Allen expanded the drill they emphasized late last season. All 31 Twins pitchers in camp had to spot three out of five fastballs both low and away and down and in before moving on to off-speed offerings during bullpen sessions last week.

"We have to concentrate on every pitch," Berrios said. "I like it. I'm improving my command. If I do that, I think I'll do better out there."

Berrios also came away encouraged by the five-minute, closed-door meeting he had with Twins manager Paul Molitor and the new front-office duo of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine.

"They're nice guys," Berrios said. "They have a plan for us and they know about me. Derek said he knows I'm a good guy and everything like that. He told me, 'Be you and have fun.' That's what I'll do this year."

Castro's process

New Twins catcher Jason Castro said he caught only two pitchers multiple times in the bullpen over the first four days of camp: Phil Hughes and Kyle Gibson.

That was by design as he starts the long process of increasing his familiarity with a new staff. He probably won't catch all 31 pitchers in camp, but he and the Twins coaching staff will soon start mapping out which pitchers he will be paired with once the exhibition schedule begins on Feb. 24.

Video coordinator Sean Harlin sent Castro home with an iPad loaded with Twins pitching video after he signed in late November. Castro didn't seek out video of free-agent signees such as Ryan Vogelsong and Craig Breslow, but he has already caught those two veterans in the early days of camp.

Whenever time allows, Castro has been watching other pitchers as their bullpens wrap up.

"It helps just to see how their ball moves and that sort of thing," Castro said. "You can see a lot without even having to catch them."

Molitor's talk

Coming off a 103-loss season that was the worst in Twins franchise history, Molitor gave the traditional manager's talk before Sunday's first full-squad workout.

No players were invited to speak.

"We touched on a number of things," Molitor said. "Last year we had a pretty good vibe and feel to challenge the guys to get to the next level, but we saw how that worked out. But the people who went through it, that's where growth occurs. You try to give a message of vision."