Wild's Dubnyk seethes after ruling on Nashville goal

Until it wasn't. Upon review, the call was overturned, awarding the Predators a goal under the guise that the contact with Dubnyk's head occurred after the puck went in the net.

Needless to say, Dubnyk was none too pleased. Here is his two-and-a-half minute rant, verbatim:

"This is what I don't understand. I have a ton of respect for the guy that made the call, and he was very patient with me after, as well, when I was really upset. So I don't want to stand here and rip into him. I don't even know what the rule is anymore.

"If you want to find a clip of a goalie just getting scored on a straight shot from there, it's going to be tough to find. When I know I'm about to get my head taken off, I don't know how that doesn't qualify as able to make the save. So that happens, and he makes the right call there. They challenge it. They go to look at it, and I don't know who was talking to him or, again, what the rule is. You know, he's in the white and I'm in my blue. It doesn't matter if the player is in the white if I'm in my paint. Like, I'm where I need to be.

"And regardless of that, if that play happens to a player in the middle of the ice, that's going to be a suspension. Like, he almost killed me. And I'm not saying that he wants to. He's a guy that goes hard to the net. That is part of his game. That is why he's a good player. He's not trying to hurt me. He's trying to go to the net.

"It doesn't matter, though. You can't tell me that's (OK). That's a dangerous play. So even after they go and decide that I just let that shot straight in, they all forget that that's a penalty regardless of whether the puck went in first or not. The puck could've gone in three seconds earlier. That's a dangerous play.

"I bet if there's no such thing as a review, it's no goal and a penalty. Instead, now there's all these distractions, they're trying to figure out if the other team is challenging, then they go over and they're looking at it and they're thinking about all these things and it gets forgot about. That's interference on anybody. Not even goalie interference. If that play happens in the middle of the ice to a player, it's a suspension. It just doesn't make sense to me. I don't know what else to say."

The play was the tipping point of an extremely chippy game as the Predators constantly crowded Dubnyk in the net.

Wild forward Chris Stewart tried to set the tone from the onset, fighting Predators left winger Austin Watson after he chirped Dubnyk.

"We are going to protect our teammates, especially Duby," Stewart said. "Those guys aren't going to get to stand in front of him and chirp him, especially young guys. He's an all-star. Show some respect."

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau admitted that he thought the Predators were taking liberties with Dubnyk throughout the game. He was proud his players stood up for one another.

"That's how they play," he said. "They are a chippy team. They have some guys that play that way. We aren't really for the most part into getting into the scrums and stuff like that. You've got to stand up for each other when things are happening."

There could be more bad blood the next time the teams meet. Until then, though, Dubnyk said it's not worth worrying about.

"There's a line there, and I think it was crossed a few times," Dubnyk said. "It doesn't matter now."