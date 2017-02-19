COLLEGE SOFTBALL UMD drops a pair in Arkansas
The Minnesota Duluth softball team likely couldn't get out of Bentonville, Ark., fast enough Sunday after falling to Missouri Western State and Emporia State to conclude the season-opening 8-State Classic with a 1-5 record.
Against Missouri Western State (11-3), UMD pitcher Sam Hartmann went the distance and allowed five hits in a 2-0 defeat. Her strong performance was wasted, though, as the Bulldogs stranded seven baserunners.
In the second game, Lauren Oberle drove in Hannah Schmoll to give UMD a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but Emporia State (10-8) responded with a lone run in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh, with the game-winner coming on a squeeze play.
The Bulldogs won't have to wait long for another crack at Emporia State. The teams meet again this weekend in St. Cloud, Minn.