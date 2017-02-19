Search
    COLLEGE SOFTBALL UMD drops a pair in Arkansas

    By News Tribune Today at 8:57 p.m.

    The Minnesota Duluth softball team likely couldn't get out of Bentonville, Ark., fast enough Sunday after falling to Missouri Western State and Emporia State to conclude the season-opening 8-State Classic with a 1-5 record.

    Against Missouri Western State (11-3), UMD pitcher Sam Hartmann went the distance and allowed five hits in a 2-0 defeat. Her strong performance was wasted, though, as the Bulldogs stranded seven baserunners.

    In the second game, Lauren Oberle drove in Hannah Schmoll to give UMD a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but Emporia State (10-8) responded with a lone run in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh, with the game-winner coming on a squeeze play.

    The Bulldogs won't have to wait long for another crack at Emporia State. The teams meet again this weekend in St. Cloud, Minn.

