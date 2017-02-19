COLLEGE SOFTBALL UMD drops a pair in Arkansas

Against Missouri Western State (11-3), UMD pitcher Sam Hartmann went the distance and allowed five hits in a 2-0 defeat. Her strong performance was wasted, though, as the Bulldogs stranded seven baserunners.

In the second game, Lauren Oberle drove in Hannah Schmoll to give UMD a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but Emporia State (10-8) responded with a lone run in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh, with the game-winner coming on a squeeze play.

The Bulldogs won't have to wait long for another crack at Emporia State. The teams meet again this weekend in St. Cloud, Minn.