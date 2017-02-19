Hodgert covered the 10-kilometer course at Al Quaal Nordic Center in 27 minutes, 34 seconds, earning all-region recognition for the second straight year. His performance should result in a spot at the NCAA Skiing Championships.

On the women's side, Kelsey Dickinson placed fourth among CCSA skiers to lead the Saints. Dickinson completed the 5K classic race in 16:33, one day after finishing fifth in the 15K freestyle event. She becomes the first St. Scholastica female to produce back-to-back top-five finishes at an NCAA Central Region race, and is all but assured of making the NCAA Skiing Championships.

The St. Scholastica women were third overall, behind regional champ Northern Michigan and second-place Michigan Tech. That also was the order of finish for the men.