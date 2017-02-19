Win keeps Wisconsin tied for first

Hayes posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Badgers rallied to a 71-60 win over No. 23 Maryland on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Happ delivered 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists to halt a two-game losing skid for the Badgers.

The win kept Wisconsin (22-5, 11-3 Big Ten) in a tie for first place in the league standings with Purdue. Maryland fell one game behind the leaders.

"They were terrific," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of Hayes and Happ, who combined for 25 second-half points. "We couldn't guard them, we couldn't double them, we couldn't double them head up."

Junior guard Melo Trimble scored a game-high 27 points for the Terrapins (22-5, 10-4), who suffered their second Big Ten road loss of the season. Trimble shot 9 of 17 from the field in the setback.

Turgeon said he sat Trimble in the final 4 minutes, 32 seconds of regulation to give the standout some rest.

"If we would have made a little run, I would have put him back in, but we've got four games in 10 days," Turgeon said. "Wisconsin was dominating the game."

The Terrapins' 60-point effort was their second-lowest total of the season.

Junior forward Michal Cekovsky added 10 points for Maryland, which was outrebounded 44-27. The Terrapins failed to make a field goal for more than six minutes late in the second half.

Cekovsky twisted his ankle in the second half and Turgeon said he had ice on the ankle after the game.

Senior guard Bronson Koenig registered nine points off the bench for the Badgers. Koenig returned to the lineup after missing one game with a left calf strain.

Wisconsin strung together a 15-3 run to start the second, which consisted of five straight points from Koenig. Koenig's jumper with 15:52 left put Wisconsin in front at 38-36. Happ capped the run with a layup to increase the Badgers' margin to 42-36 with 14:21 remaining.

The Badgers made 17 of 33 field goals (51.5 percent) in the second half and committed only one turnover. They posted their second-best effort in points per possession at 1.47 against Maryland.

Hayes spent time talking to Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during a one-on-one meeting two days ago and vowed to be more aggressive on offense.

Hayes, who posted his fourth double-double of the season, said the Badgers performed with a sense of urgency in the second half against Maryland that was lacking in recent games.

"They're fighting for their tournament lives and trying to build a resume," he said of losses against Northwestern and Michigan. "We should be fighting to keep the lead that we did have. We've given it away, so now we finally have that sense of urgency on our own end where we know we have to keep ourselves on top."