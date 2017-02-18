College hockey: UMD women sweep Huskies

Katherine McGovern scored her 17th goal of the season, Ashleigh Brykaliuk notched her 16th and Sydney Brodt and Demi Crossman also scored for the Bulldogs (22-5-5 overall, 19-5-4 WCHA), who finished third in the conference behind champion Wisconsin and Minnesota and will meet sixth-seeded St. Cloud State again Thursday and Friday in the WCHA postseason tournament at Amsoil Arena.

Maddie Rooney, who shut out the Huskies until the final minute in Friday's 2-1 victory, again came close to setting a single-season school record for shutouts before allowing Jordan Stewart's goal with 12:16 remaining in the third period. Rooney recorded 12 saves.

Janine Alder stopped 33 shots for St. Cloud State (9-21-4, 7-18-3).

St. Cloud State......... 0-0-1—1

Minnesota Duluth.... 1-2-1—4

First period — 1. UMD, Sydney Brodt 7 (Katerina Mrazova, Maria Lindh), 3:55.

Second period — 2. UMD, Ashleigh Brykaliuk 16 (Lara Stalder, Katherine McGovern), 2:42; 3. UMD, McGovern 17 (Brykaliuk, Jalyn Elmes), 12:49.

Third period — 4. UMD, Demi Crossman, 3:09; 5. SCSU, Jordan Stewart (Kayla Friesen), 7:44.

Saves — Janine Alder, SCSU, 13-8-12—33; Maddie Rooney, UMD, 5-3-4—12.

St. Scholastica 10, Finlandia 3

Duluth's Alexia Klaas scored three of the Saints' six first-period goals, giving her a double-hat trick in the teams' final NCHA series of the season at Hancock, Mich.

Klaas now has 15 goals, while teammate Emily Stegora netted two goals to give her 14 on the season. Sierra Hanowski, Amanda Broman, Kaleigh Hamann, Abby Sawyer and Anja Kadijevic also added goals for CSS (13-10-2 overall, 10-6-2 NCHA), which did its damage on 38 shots.

Sierra Meiners scored the lone goal for the Lions (1-24, 1-17).

COLLEGE MEN

Wis.-Superior 4, Wis.-Stout 2

Anton Svensson scored three goals, including one into an empty net with 26 seconds to play, as the Yellowjackets downed the Blue Devils in the second game of a WIAC first-round series Saturday night at Menomonie, Wis.

Stout won the first game 4-3 on Friday so that set up a deciding 20-minute minigame following Superior's victory. That minigame went scoreless and the teams were playing a sudden-death period as this edition of the News Tribune went to press.

Svensson's tallies gave him 16 goals on the season. Liam Blais netted his second of the season for UWS (8-17-2).

Connor Bump and Connor Valesano of Duluth scored for Stout (12-13-2).

Adrian 4, St. Scholastica 2

Goaltender Kevin Entmaa made 25 saves and the Bulldogs scored power-play goals as Adrian wrapped up the NCHA regular season as North Division champions.

Cory Dunn, Matthew Thompson, Bryan Yim and Vincent Paquette scored for the Bulldogs (18-5-2 overall, 17-3 NCHA), who went 4-for-8 with a man-advantage and killed off nine of 10 Saints; power plays.

Kyle Star and Steven Phee scored for CSS (12-12-1, 10-9-1) and Peter Megariotis turned aside 38 shots.