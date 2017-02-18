Prep report: Nine wrestlers qualify for Wisconsin meet

Northwestern's Calen Kirkpatrick won at 132 pounds and teammate Jackson Pflug took the 170-pound title in the Division 2, Sectional 1 meet at Amery. Abby Nelson was runner-up at 106 pounds and Andrew Hansen was second at 182 to also qualify.

Ashland's Mack George (120) and Tommy George (126) won their weight divisions, while the Oredockers' Ian Pufall (145) and Mason Schelvan (195) took second place.

Superior's Brandon McClure was runner-up at 138 pounds in the Division 1, Sectional 1 meet at River Falls.

The Wisconsin state tournament runs Thursday-Saturday at Kohl Center in Madison.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hibbing-Chisholm to play Warroad

Hibbing-Chisholm drew third-seeded Warroad on Saturday as pairings were announced for the Minnesota Class A state tournament.

The Bluejackets (17-10-1), who downed Duluth Marshall in the Section 7A final, and Warriors (17-8-2) will play in a quarterfinal at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The winner will advance to Friday's semifinals against either No. 2 seed St. Paul United or Mankato East/Loyola.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roseau 67, Esko 54

Kiley Borowicz scored 21 points to join an elite club of 3,000-point career scorers to lead the top-ranked Rams to the nonconference road win.

Borowicz became the 18th Minnesota girls player to reach the milestone and second from Roseau.

Ivy Braaten added 18 points and Kacie Borowicz, Kiley's younger sister, tallied 16.

The Eskomos fell to 19-6 on the season.