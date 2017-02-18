Curling: Shuster rink headed to worlds

Shuster and DCC teammates Tyler George, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo, along with Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., already had clinched a berth at worlds after Friday's play, but rallied from a 5-2 deficit after four ends to complete an 11-0 march through the tournament.

In women's action, Nina Roth's rink lost 6-4 to Jamie Sinclair for the national title but will represent the U.S. in the worlds due to points accumulation. Roth's team includes Aileen Geving of Duluth.