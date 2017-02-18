Curling: Shuster rink headed to worlds
John Shuster didn't need to win USA Curling National Championships gold medal to bring his team to the world finals later this year.
But the Chisholm native and Duluth Curling Club member will take it after overcoming a three-point deficit and rallying to defeat Todd Birr 8-7 on Saturday at Xfinity Arena in Everett, Wash.
Shuster and DCC teammates Tyler George, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo, along with Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., already had clinched a berth at worlds after Friday's play, but rallied from a 5-2 deficit after four ends to complete an 11-0 march through the tournament.
In women's action, Nina Roth's rink lost 6-4 to Jamie Sinclair for the national title but will represent the U.S. in the worlds due to points accumulation. Roth's team includes Aileen Geving of Duluth.