    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune Today at 10:32 p.m.

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    WISCONSIN

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    DIVISION 1

    SECTIONAL 1

    Friday, Feb. 24

    First Round

    No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson

    No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls

    No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest

    No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North

    DIVISION 2

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan, 6 p.m.

    No. 11 New Richmond at No. 6 River Falls

    No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central

    DIVISION 3

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola

    No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville

    No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott

    Friday's Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery

    Barron/Osceola winner at No. 1 Hayward

    Baldwin-Woodville/Ellsworth winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central

    Prescott/Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset

    BOYS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday's Result

    Play-In Game

    Forest Lake 10, Cambridge-Isanti 1

    Tuesday's Quarterfinals

    No. 8 Forest Lake (6-16-3) at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), at Heritage Center, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 9 Proctor (9-14-2) at No. 8 Duluth Denfeld (4-21), at Heritage Center, 5:15 p.m.

    No. 10 Ely (12-10) at No. 7 International Falls (8-15), 7 p.m.

    Thursday's Quarterfinals

    Duluth Denfeld/Proctor at No. 1 Hermantown (23-1-1), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert (15-10) at No. 4 Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (10-15), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 North Shore (14-9-2) at No. 3 Greenway (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

    International Falls/Ely winner at No. 2 Hibbing-Chisholm (17-8), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 8 p.m.

    Wednesday, March 1

    Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Quarterfinals

    Friday's Result

    New Richmond 2, River Falls 0

    Tuesday's Semifinals

    New Richmond (17-7) at Superior (11-12-2), at Wessman Arena, 7 p.m.

    Somerset (17-8) at Hudson (22-2-1), 7 p.m.

    SECTIONAL 2

    Quarterfinals

    Friday's Result

    Eau Claire North 7, Ashland 2

    GIRLS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    STATE TOURNAMENT

    At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

    CLASS AA

    Thursday's Quarterfinals

    Roseau (19-8-1) vs. No. 2 Blaine (22-3-2), 11 a.m.

    Eastview (16-10-2) vs. No. 3 Hill-Murray (23-4-1), 1:30 p.m.

    Farmington (16-11-2) vs. No. 1 Edina (25-1-1), 6 p.m.

    No. 5 Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. No. 4 Eden Prairie (19-6-2), 8:30 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

    Lower-bracket winners, 8:30 p.m.

    Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

    Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, noon

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Third place, 11 a.m.

    Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon

    CLASS A

    Wednesday's Quarterfinals

    Mankato East/Loyola (17-9-1) vs. No. 2 St. Paul United (19-6-2), 11 a.m.

    Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Warroad (17-8-2), 1:30 p.m.

    Alexandria Area (14-12-1) vs. No. 1 Blake (24-2-1), 6 p.m.

    No. 5 Northfield (19-6-3) vs. No. 4 Mound Westonka (21-6), 8:30 p.m.

    Thursday's Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena

    Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, noon

    Friday's Semifinals

    Upper-bracket winners, 11 a.m.

    Lower-bracket losers, 1:30 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Championship, 4 p.m.

    Third place, 9 a.m.

    Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's Semifinals

    Eau Claire Area at Hayward-Ashland, 7 p.m.

    Somerset at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.

    WRESTLING

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Friday's Results

    Semifinals

    Princeton 43, Hibbing 20

    Grand Rapids 50, Mora 9

    Championship — Grand Rapids 48, Mora 18

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday's Results

    At Walker

    First Round

    Ogilvie 42, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 41

