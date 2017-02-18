Prep playoff schedule

WISCONSIN

At 7 p.m., unless noted

DIVISION 1

SECTIONAL 1

Friday, Feb. 24

First Round

No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson

No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls

No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest

No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North

DIVISION 2

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan, 6 p.m.

No. 11 New Richmond at No. 6 River Falls

No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central

DIVISION 3

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola

No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott

Friday's Quarterfinals

No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery

Barron/Osceola winner at No. 1 Hayward

Baldwin-Woodville/Ellsworth winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central

Prescott/Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset

BOYS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Saturday's Result

Play-In Game

Forest Lake 10, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Tuesday's Quarterfinals

No. 8 Forest Lake (6-16-3) at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), at Heritage Center, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Tuesday's First Round

No. 9 Proctor (9-14-2) at No. 8 Duluth Denfeld (4-21), at Heritage Center, 5:15 p.m.

No. 10 Ely (12-10) at No. 7 International Falls (8-15), 7 p.m.

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Duluth Denfeld/Proctor at No. 1 Hermantown (23-1-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert (15-10) at No. 4 Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (10-15), 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Shore (14-9-2) at No. 3 Greenway (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

International Falls/Ely winner at No. 2 Hibbing-Chisholm (17-8), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Quarterfinals

Friday's Result

New Richmond 2, River Falls 0

Tuesday's Semifinals

New Richmond (17-7) at Superior (11-12-2), at Wessman Arena, 7 p.m.

Somerset (17-8) at Hudson (22-2-1), 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 2

Quarterfinals

Friday's Result

Eau Claire North 7, Ashland 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

CLASS AA

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Roseau (19-8-1) vs. No. 2 Blaine (22-3-2), 11 a.m.

Eastview (16-10-2) vs. No. 3 Hill-Murray (23-4-1), 1:30 p.m.

Farmington (16-11-2) vs. No. 1 Edina (25-1-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Forest Lake (20-6-2) vs. No. 4 Eden Prairie (19-6-2), 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.

Lower-bracket losers, noon

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship, 7 p.m.

Third place, 11 a.m.

Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, noon

CLASS A

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

Mankato East/Loyola (17-9-1) vs. No. 2 St. Paul United (19-6-2), 11 a.m.

Hibbing-Chisholm (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Warroad (17-8-2), 1:30 p.m.

Alexandria Area (14-12-1) vs. No. 1 Blake (24-2-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Northfield (19-6-3) vs. No. 4 Mound Westonka (21-6), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena

Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.

Lower-bracket losers, noon

Friday's Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 11 a.m.

Lower-bracket losers, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship, 4 p.m.

Third place, 9 a.m.

Fifth place, at Ridder Arena, 10 a.m.

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's Semifinals

Eau Claire Area at Hayward-Ashland, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Friday's Results

Semifinals

Princeton 43, Hibbing 20

Grand Rapids 50, Mora 9

Championship — Grand Rapids 48, Mora 18

SECTION 7A

Saturday's Results

At Walker

First Round

Ogilvie 42, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 41