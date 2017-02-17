College women's basketball: UMD's upset bid falls short

One of the equalizers was UMD's 3-point shooting, but unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they didn't make them at the end as they fell 60-57 in an entertaining game before 390 at Romano Gym.

Junior center Miranda Ristau had 19 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to lead Northern State, while sophomore guard Sammy Kozlowski had 11 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Despite the loss, UMD's fourth straight, there was plenty to like as the Bulldogs (13-12 overall, 11-10 NSIC) challenged one of the NSIC's top teams in the Wolves (19-6, 15-6).

"I thought our energy was awesome," second-year UMD coach Mandy Pearson said. "We had good open shots that could have tied the game, but we just missed them, and defensively, we battled and were physical. I think we got better as a team."

UMD closes the regular season at 4 p.m. today at home against No. 12 Minnesota State-Moorhead (22-3, 19-2), part of Senior Day at Romano. The Bulldogs host Minnesota State-Mankato (16-9, 12-9) on Wednesday in the first round of the NSIC tournament.

The Bulldogs are healthier than they have been, contributing factors in a losing streak that included a 78-72 loss last weekend at Minot State (4-23, 2-19). Senior forward Taylor Meyer had a kidney infection last week, and even Pearson was sick.

"One of our goals as seniors coming into the season was getting that home playoff game," Meyer said. "So that's huge, but we're not just satisfied getting a home game. We want to win and go as far as we can."

Meyer, who along with Kozlowski leads the Bulldogs at 14 points per game, was held in check most of the game before scoring seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 58-57, UMD freshman guard Taylor Schneider missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 48 seconds remaining. Schneider redeemed herself on the other end, knocking the ball away and allowing Meyer to grab it and call timeout as she hit the floor. Then UMD senior forward Kenzie Kane missed another 3.

Meyer managed to get the ball back but was called for out of bounds as she tried to call another timeout. UMD was forced to foul. Northern State made a pair of free throws and UMD never attempted another shot.

"I called timeout before I stepped out, so I'm not sure what (the official) was talking about," Meyer said. "It's a bummer that we lost, but we have to learn from it."

UMD went 7-19 overall and 7-15 in league play in Pearson's first season in 2015-16, but with Meyer's return from a knee injury and Kozlowski's development at point guard, things are looking up, despite the recent skid.

One of the highlights of the season was a 71-59 victory at Moorhead on Jan. 20, handing the Dragons one of their three losses.

"And when you can do that, you tell people you can beat anybody, anywhere," longtime Northern State coach Curt Fredrickson said. "Duluth has four or five very good basketball players, so they have as good a chance as anybody. But you've got to be able to shoot it."

UMD was just 20 of 56 from the field on Friday (35.7 percent) but knocked down seven 3-pointers compared to three for Northern State.

Kane, a Grand Rapids native, finished with 10 points. She was emotional after the game, giving her younger sister, Northern State sophomore Taylor Kane, a big hug.

Northern State — Miranda Ristau 6-13 7-8 19, Brianna Kusler 4-6 0-0 11, Paige Waytashek 4-10 2-3 10, Jill Conrad 4-10 0-1 8, Brynn Flakus 1-3 2-2 4, Jessi Marti 2-4 4-4 8, Gabby Laimer 0-1 0-0 0, Bethany Crosswait 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 15-18 60.

Minnesota Duluth — Sammy Kozlowski 4-10 2-2 11, Taylor Meyer 3-6 2-2 9, Jenna Orr 3-5 0-0 9, Allyson Harris 3-7 0-0 6, Emma Boehm 0-2 0-0 0, Kenzie Kane 3-11 2-2 10, Taylor Schneider 2-5 0-0 4, Anna Monke 1-5 2-2 4, Katie Stark 1-4 2-2 4, Josie Buckley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 10-10 57.

Halftime — UMD 28, NSU 24. 3-point goals — NSU 3-10 (Kusler 3-3, Waytashek 0-2, Conrad 0-2, Flakus 0-2, Laimer 0-1), UMD 7-21 (Kozlowski 1-2, Meyer 1-4, Orr 3-4, Kane 2-5, Schneider 0-3, Stark 0-3). Rebounds — NSU 41 (Kusler 9), UMD 24 (Meyer, Stark 4). Assists — NSU 9 (Waytashek 3), UMD 12 (Harris 4). Turnovers — NSU 18 (Kusler, Contrad 3), UMD 11 (Kozlowski, Boehm, Kane 2). Fouls — NSU 13, UMD 16. Fouled out — None. Attendance — 390.

COLLEGE MEN

Northern State 93, UMD 80

Mack Arvidson scored 21 points to lead the hot-shooting Wolves (20-7, 16-5), who made 15 of 28 3-pointers.

Northern State jumped out to a 14-2 lead and led 49-37 at the break. UMD never came closer than six points the rest of the way.

Luke Harris had 22 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-23, 3-18), while Logan Rohrscheib added 16 points and Brandon Myer of Superior chipped in with 15 points. Those three freshmen lead UMD in scoring in what has been a rebuilding season.

Northern State — Mack Arvidson 7-16 0-0 21, D.J. Pollard 5-12 4-4 16, Ian Smith 2-3 4-4 9, Logan Doyle 3-7 2-2 8, Justin Decker 1-2 2-2 4, Carter Evans 7-9 4-6 18, Gabe King 3-6 0-0 9, Bo Fries 1-3 2-2 5, Jonny Dahl 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-60 18-20 93.

Minnesota Duluth — Luke Harris 8-14 3-4 22, Logan Rohrscheib 6-9 0-1 16, Brandon Myer 4-9 7-10 15, Cody Tomlinson 4-11 0-0 9, Kyle Schalow 1-2 2-2 4, Charles Benson 4-5 0-0 8, Sean Burns 1-4 2-4 4, Ryan Kaczynski 1-1 0-0 2, Jake Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 14-21 80.

Halftime — NSU 49, UMD 37. 3-point goals — NSU 15-28 (Arvidson 7-12, Pollard 2-5, Smith 1-2, King 3-5, Fries 1-2, Dahl 1-2), UMD 8-16 (Harris 3-6, Rohrscheib 4-5, Tomlinson 1-3, Schalow 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Rebounds — NSU 27 (Evans 10), UMD 32 (Myer, Schalow, Benson 4). Assists — NSU 16 (Smith 5), UMD 13 (Schalow 4). Turnovers — NSU 6, UMD 9. Fouls — NSU 14, UMD 20. Fouled out — Harris. Attendance — 488.