Prep report: Grand Rapids pins 7AA foes
Grand Rapids is headed to the Minnesota wrestling state tournament for the first time since 2011 after storming past Mora and Princeton in Friday's Section 7AA final four at Princeton.
The Thunderhawks defeated Mora 50-9 in the semifinals, and were nearly as dominant in a 48-18 win over Princeton that sealed the section title. The Tigers overpowered Hibbing 43-20 in the semifinals.
Grand Rapids piled up points in the lower weight classes, going 8-0 from 113 pounds to 160. Six of those victories were pins.
The Thunderhawks qualify for the March 2-4 state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. But first, they host next week's section individual meet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McGregor 61, Cromwell-Wright 54
The host Mercuries' sixth straight win resulted in a Polar League small schools championship.
Carson Passer scored 22 points and Cole Gelhar added 21 for McGregor (18-3), which overcame a 32-29 halftime deficit.
Esko 85, Two Harbors 45
Adam Trapp scored a game-high 25 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, and the sixth-ranked Eskomos (20-2) won the Polar League affair at home.
Hermantown 58, Proctor 55
The Hawks avenged a December loss to the Rails by winning the Lake Superior Conference contest in Proctor.
David Birkeland had 19 points to pace Hermantown (9-14).
John Pioro's 20 led the Rails (12-10).
Maranatha Christian 72, LCA 58
Josh Emerson's 22 points were enough to push him past the 1,000 mark, but they weren't enough to lift visiting Lakeview Christian Academy (11-9).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hermantown 77, Proctor 36
Behind 18 points from Ellie Gamradt, the Hawks (21-3) cruised to the LSC win at Proctor, their ninth consecutive victory.