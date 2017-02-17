Prep report: Grand Rapids pins 7AA foes

The Thunderhawks defeated Mora 50-9 in the semifinals, and were nearly as dominant in a 48-18 win over Princeton that sealed the section title. The Tigers overpowered Hibbing 43-20 in the semifinals.

Grand Rapids piled up points in the lower weight classes, going 8-0 from 113 pounds to 160. Six of those victories were pins.

The Thunderhawks qualify for the March 2-4 state tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. But first, they host next week's section individual meet.

BOYS BASKETBALL

McGregor 61, Cromwell-Wright 54

The host Mercuries' sixth straight win resulted in a Polar League small schools championship.

Carson Passer scored 22 points and Cole Gelhar added 21 for McGregor (18-3), which overcame a 32-29 halftime deficit.

Esko 85, Two Harbors 45

Adam Trapp scored a game-high 25 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, and the sixth-ranked Eskomos (20-2) won the Polar League affair at home.

Hermantown 58, Proctor 55

The Hawks avenged a December loss to the Rails by winning the Lake Superior Conference contest in Proctor.

David Birkeland had 19 points to pace Hermantown (9-14).

John Pioro's 20 led the Rails (12-10).

Maranatha Christian 72, LCA 58

Josh Emerson's 22 points were enough to push him past the 1,000 mark, but they weren't enough to lift visiting Lakeview Christian Academy (11-9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hermantown 77, Proctor 36

Behind 18 points from Ellie Gamradt, the Hawks (21-3) cruised to the LSC win at Proctor, their ninth consecutive victory.