Prep playoff schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WISCONSIN
At 7 p.m., unless noted
DIVISION 1
SECTIONAL 1
Friday, Feb. 24
First Round
No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson
No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls
No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest
No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North
DIVISION 2
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan, 6 p.m.
No. 11 New Richmond at No. 6 River Falls
No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central
DIVISION 3
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola
No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott
Friday, Feb. 24
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery
Barron/Osceola winner at No. 1 Hayward
Baldwin-Woodville/Ellsworth winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central
Prescott/Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset
BOYS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Today's Play-In Game
No. 9 Cambridge-Isanti (8-15-1) at No. 8 Forest Lake (5-16-3), 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Quarterfinals
Forest Lake/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), at Heritage Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Tuesday's First Round
No. 9 Proctor (9-14-2) at No. 8 Duluth Denfeld (4-21), at Heritage Center, 5:15 p.m.
No. 10 Ely (12-10) at No. 7 International Falls (8-15), 7 p.m.
Thursday's Quarterfinals
Duluth Denfeld/Proctor at No. 1 Hermantown (23-1-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert (15-10) at No. 4 Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl (10-15), 7 p.m.
No. 6 North Shore (14-9-2) at No. 3 Greenway (16-7-1), 7 p.m.
International Falls/Ely winner at No. 2 Hibbing-Chisholm (17-8), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Quarterfinal winners, 6 and 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday's Results
Superior 8, Spooner 0
Hudson 13, Amery 0
Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2, OT
Friday's Result
New Richmond 2, River Falls 0
Tuesday's Semifinals
New Richmond (17-7) at Superior (11-12-2), at Wessman Arena, 7 p.m.
Somerset (17-8) at Hudson (22-2-1), 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 2
Quarterfinals
Thursday's Results
Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Regis Area 0
Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3
Friday's Result
Eau Claire North 7, Ashland 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Thursday's Result
Championship
At Fogerty Arena, Blaine
Forest Lake 5, Elk River-Zimmerman 2
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Thursday's Results
First Round
Eau Claire Area 8, Superior 4
Hayward-Ashland 10, Chippewa Falls 0
Western Wisconsin 4, St. Croix Valley 3
Tuesday's Semifinals
Eau Claire Area at Hayward-Ashland, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hudson, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Friday's Results
Semifinals
Princeton 43, Hibbing 20
Grand Rapids 50, Mora 9
Championship — Grand Rapids 48, Mora 18
SECTION 7A
Today's Matches
At Walker
First Round
No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway vs. No. 8 Ogilvie, 11:30 a.m.
Quarterfinals
At 1 p.m.
First-round winner vs. No. 1 Pierz
No. 5 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at No. 4 Aitkin
No. 6 Mille Lacs Area vs. No. 3 Deer River
No. 7 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 2 Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena
Semifinals, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Today's Meet
Superior individuals at River Falls, 10:30 a.m.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Today's Meet
Ashland, Northwestern individuals at Amery, 10:30 a.m.