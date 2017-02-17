College women's basketball: UWS routs Crown, nears crown
Wisconsin-Superior clinched at least a tie for the UMAC regular-season crown Friday night with a 75-53 rout of Crown College at St. Bonifacius, Minn.
Eva Reinertsen of Duluth scored 15 points off the bench while Hailey Kontny of Superior and Emily Carpenter each added 11 points for the Yellowjackets (20-4 overall, 15-0 UMAC).
UWS shot 41.5 percent from the field and made 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range. The defense held Crown to 19 first-half points and 26.9 percent shooting for the game.
Mariah Douville's 14 points led Crown (1-23, 0-15).
UWS goes for its second consecutive UMAC title this afternoon at second-place Minnesota-Morris.