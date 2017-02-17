Curling: Shuster rink reaches US final

Shuster and Duluth Curling Club teammates Tyler George, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo, along with Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., improved to 10-0 in the competition and will meet either Clark or Todd Birr in today's final. Clark met Birr, who earlier defeated Craig Brown 7-6 in an extra end in the Page 3-4 playoff match, in a semifinal late Friday.

"I struggled for the first five ends, but the guys carried me and we all rallied together and played a great last five ends," George told USAcurl.org. "That's what we've been doing all week long. If we've struggled early, we've been able to rally and finish strong."

In the women's playoffs, Nina Roth of Blaine, Minn., advanced to the final with an 8-1, six-end win over Cassie Potter of St. Paul. Aileen Geving of Duluth is a member of Roth's squad and will go for gold today vs. Jackie Sinclair's team.