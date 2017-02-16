The Spartans (11-12-2) turned a narrow 1-0 lead into a rout by posting five second-period goals. Hanson notched both his goals in the second, and Burger did the same in the third.

Caden Welch needed to make just seven saves for the shutout.

No. 2-seeded Superior will meet the winner of tonight's game between No. 3 New Richmond and sixth-seeded River Falls in Tuesday's semifinals at Wessman.

CEC 3, Proctor 2

Two nights after a quick dispatch of Grand Rapids, the Lumberjacks (15-8-2) had to sweat out Thursday's Lake Superior Conference victory at Proctor.

That was largely because Rails goalie Braxton Sathers stopped 50 of the 53 shots he faced.

CEC's Ryan Bourgeault scored at the 12:46 mark of the third period to snap a 2-2 tie.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 60, St. Francis 48

The host Greyhounds rode Cody Carlson's 25 points to their fourth straight win.

Jack Thompson added 12 points for East (14-9), which has won 13 of 16.

Grand Rapids 67, Hibbing 35

Brock Schrom tallied 19 points to lead three Thunderhawks in double figures as Grand Rapids (18-5) won in Hibbing.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hibbing 59, Duluth East 52

Abbey McDonald totaled 25 points, and the Bluejackets (12-12) weathered the Greyhounds' 3-point barrage to win in Hibbing.

East's Ashley Williams matched McDonald's 25 points, with 21 coming from beyond the arc. She was 7-for-16 from long range, and the Greyhounds (2-21) finished 10-for-29.

Esko 65, Two Harbors 51

Bridget Yellin scored 22 points, Ava Gonsorowski added 17, and the fast-starting Eskomos won at Two Harbors to secure a Polar League large schools title.

Esko (19-5) led 33-16 at halftime before the Agates regrouped. Ayla Lemke's 22 points paced Two Harbors (16-6).

MIB 71, Bigfork 54

Mary Burke's team-high 22 points keyed a home win for top-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl (23-1).

Burke's teammate, Chelsea Mason, finished with four 3-pointers and 20 points to move within 13 points from passing Darby Youngstrom as the all-time leading scorer in Northeastern Minnesota girls annals.