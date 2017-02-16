Prep playoff schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WISCONSIN
At 7 p.m., unless noted
DIVISION 1
SECTIONAL 1
Friday, Feb. 24
First Round
No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson
No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls
No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest
No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North
DIVISION 2
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan, 6 p.m.
No. 11 New Richmond at No. 6 River Falls
No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central
DIVISION 3
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola
No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott
Friday, Feb. 24
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery
Barron/Osceola winner at No. 1 Hayward
Baldwin-Woodville/Ellsworth winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central
Prescott/Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset
BOYS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Saturday's Play-In Game
No. 9 Cambridge-Isanti (8-15-1) at No. 8 Forest Lake (5-16-3), 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Quarterfinals
Forest Lake/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday's Results
Superior 8, Spooner 0
Hudson 13, Amery 0
Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Today's Game
River Falls (6-18) at New Richmond (16-7), 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 2
Quarterfinals
Thursday's Results
Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Regis Area 0
Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3
Today's Game
Ashland at Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Thursday's Result
Championship
At Fogerty Arena, Blaine
Forest Lake 5, Elk River-Zimmerman 2
SECTION 7A
Wednesday's Result
Championship
At Virginia
Hibbing-Chisholm 4, Duluth Marshall 0
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Thursday's Results
First Round
Eau Claire Area 8, Superior 4
Hayward-Ashland 10, Chippewa Falls 0
Western Wisconsin (11-10-1) at St. Croix Valley (12-10-2), night
WRESTLING
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Today's Matches
At Princeton
Semifinals
Hibbing vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids vs. Mora, 5 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Saturday's Matches
At Walker
First Round
No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway vs. No. 8 Ogilvie, 11:30 a.m.
Quarterfinals
At 1 p.m.
First-round winner vs. No. 1 Pierz
No. 5 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at No. 4 Aitkin
No. 6 Mille Lacs Area vs. No. 3 Deer River
No. 7 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 2 Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena
Semifinals, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.