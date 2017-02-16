Prep playoff schedule

WISCONSIN

At 7 p.m., unless noted

DIVISION 1

SECTIONAL 1

Friday, Feb. 24

First Round

No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson

No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls

No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest

No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North

DIVISION 2

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan, 6 p.m.

No. 11 New Richmond at No. 6 River Falls

No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central

DIVISION 3

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola

No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott

Friday, Feb. 24

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery

Barron/Osceola winner at No. 1 Hayward

Baldwin-Woodville/Ellsworth winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central

Prescott/Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset

BOYS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Saturday's Play-In Game

No. 9 Cambridge-Isanti (8-15-1) at No. 8 Forest Lake (5-16-3), 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Quarterfinals

Forest Lake/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday's Results

Superior 8, Spooner 0

Hudson 13, Amery 0

Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2

Today's Game

River Falls (6-18) at New Richmond (16-7), 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday's Results

Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Regis Area 0

Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3

Today's Game

Ashland at Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Thursday's Result

Championship

At Fogerty Arena, Blaine

Forest Lake 5, Elk River-Zimmerman 2

SECTION 7A

Wednesday's Result

Championship

At Virginia

Hibbing-Chisholm 4, Duluth Marshall 0

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Thursday's Results

First Round

Eau Claire Area 8, Superior 4

Hayward-Ashland 10, Chippewa Falls 0

Western Wisconsin (11-10-1) at St. Croix Valley (12-10-2), night

WRESTLING

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Today's Matches

At Princeton

Semifinals

Hibbing vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Mora, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Saturday's Matches

At Walker

First Round

No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway vs. No. 8 Ogilvie, 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals

At 1 p.m.

First-round winner vs. No. 1 Pierz

No. 5 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at No. 4 Aitkin

No. 6 Mille Lacs Area vs. No. 3 Deer River

No. 7 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 2 Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena

Semifinals, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.