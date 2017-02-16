Search
    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:16 p.m.

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    WISCONSIN

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    DIVISION 1

    SECTIONAL 1

    Friday, Feb. 24

    First Round

    No. 8 Superior at No. 1 Hudson

    No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Chippewa Falls

    No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest

    No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial at No. 2 Eau Claire North

    DIVISION 2

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 10 Ashland at No. 7 La Crosse Logan, 6 p.m.

    No. 11 New Richmond at No. 6 River Falls

    No. 9 Sparta at No. 8 La Crosse Central

    DIVISION 3

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 9 Barron at No. 8 Osceola

    No. 11 Ellsworth at No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville

    No. 10 Spooner at No. 7 Prescott

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Amery

    Barron/Osceola winner at No. 1 Hayward

    Baldwin-Woodville/Ellsworth winner at No. 3 St. Croix Central

    Prescott/Spooner winner at No. 2 Somerset

    BOYS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday's Play-In Game

    No. 9 Cambridge-Isanti (8-15-1) at No. 8 Forest Lake (5-16-3), 5 p.m.

    Tuesday's Quarterfinals

    Forest Lake/Cambridge-Isanti winner at No. 1 Elk River (21-4), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Andover (9-13-2) at No. 4 Grand Rapids (16-7-1), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Duluth Marshall (13-11-1) at No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (14-8-2), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 St. Francis (9-16) at No. 2 Duluth East (16-8-1), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Feb. 25

    Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Quarterfinal winners, noon and 2 p.m.

    Thursday, March 2

    Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Quarterfinals

    Thursday's Results

    Superior 8, Spooner 0

    Hudson 13, Amery 0

    Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2

    Today's Game

    River Falls (6-18) at New Richmond (16-7), 7 p.m.

    SECTIONAL 2

    Quarterfinals

    Thursday's Results

    Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0

    Eau Claire Memorial 6, Regis Area 0

    Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3

    Today's Game

    Ashland at Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.

    GIRLS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Thursday's Result

    Championship

    At Fogerty Arena, Blaine

    Forest Lake 5, Elk River-Zimmerman 2

    SECTION 7A

    Wednesday's Result

    Championship

    At Virginia

    Hibbing-Chisholm 4, Duluth Marshall 0

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Thursday's Results

    First Round

    Eau Claire Area 8, Superior 4

    Hayward-Ashland 10, Chippewa Falls 0

    Western Wisconsin (11-10-1) at St. Croix Valley (12-10-2), night

    WRESTLING

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Today's Matches

    At Princeton

    Semifinals

    Hibbing vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

    Grand Rapids vs. Mora, 5 p.m.

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday's Matches

    At Walker

    First Round

    No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway vs. No. 8 Ogilvie, 11:30 a.m.

    Quarterfinals

    At 1 p.m.

    First-round winner vs. No. 1 Pierz

    No. 5 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at No. 4 Aitkin

    No. 6 Mille Lacs Area vs. No. 3 Deer River

    No. 7 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 2 Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena

    Semifinals, 3 p.m.

    Championship, 5 p.m.

