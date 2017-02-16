As Winberg exited the finishing area, the first person to greet him was his sister, Ashley, who gave him a hug. Tyler didn't say much, but he didn't have to. Nothing else needed to be said.

While Wednesday was disappointing for several Northland boys, Ashley and her twin sister, Kendra, "the Twinbergs" as they're known in the ski community, carried the day.

Kendra finished seventh, while Ashley was ninth, an impressive performance given they're just sophomores. The best is yet to come.

Kendra Winberg wasn't as happy with her second run, but she moved up a spot from the morning run. She finished with a combined time of 1 minute, 18.12 seconds, while Ashley checked in at 1:18.40.

"I'm definitely happy with seventh place," Kendra Winberg said. "It felt a lot better than last year."

Last year, she placed 14th, and now 7th, so that might mean a victory for Winberg if that trend continues next year.

"Hopefully, maybe," Kendra Winberg said, laughing. "I'd be happy with a top three."

Blake senior Nellie Ide won the girls individual title in 1:13.63, while Chisago Lakes Area won the girls team title.

Northfield senior Elliot Boman, the 2015 champion, won the boys individual title in 1:14.53, while Minnetonka took the team championship. Cook County/Silver Bay senior Will Lamb was the Northland's highest boys finisher, taking eighth in 1:18.00, helping the small-school Vikings finish third in the team standings, sandwiched by Twin Cities' titans Edina and Stillwater.

Ashley Winberg fell at sections last year and didn't make it to the state meet. The same almost happened to Kendra this year as she stumbled but didn't fall on her second run last week. That allowed her sister to finish ahead of her.

"It's always a toss-up between us," Ashley said.

Hermantown junior Austin Danelski, fifth a year ago, was in third place after his first run on Wednesday, a mere .14 behind Boman, but about halfway down his second run he fell on the Helsinki course, which features a steeper, more challenging pitch.

After wiping out, Danelski didn't curse or mumble under his breath, according to a race official standing nearby, but he accepted it and even repaired the course the best he could for the skiers coming after him.

"I knew I was close after my first run, so I went for it," Danelski said.

At least Danelski has another year.

Tyler Winberg was competing at state for the fifth and last time, while Kendra has gone three times and Ashley twice. Tyler had an excellent season and is bound for Montana State, where he will ski for the Bobcats' club team.

"I came in with great expectations, but this sport is very unpredictable and unforgiving," he said. "My first run was a little too conservative, but it at least set me up for a second run, which some guys didn't get. I told myself I was going to go all out."

Tyler Winberg was 13th after his first run. On his second run, he fell on the pitch but quickly hiked back up to his missed gate and continued his run, finishing 20th overall.

"It was kind of disappointing, but I'm happy with my high school season," Tyler said. "Winning every race (during the regular season) was a nice way to end my high school career. It's been a fun ride."

And it was a ride he didn't have to enjoy alone.

Life will be different for the Winberg ski family next year, with Tyler going off to college.

While it wasn't a perfect ending, the skiers all know there are no second chances in this sport, but life goes on.

"It's kind of sad, your senior year, having it end like that, but that's the way it goes," Ashley said. "I know Tyler was hoping to come back and prove his first run wrong. He didn't really say much at the end. He was kind of upset, but I knew what that hug meant. He was glad someone was there."