Knicks retain top spot on Forbes’ list, Wolves 29th
The New York Knicks are the NBA's most valuable team for the second consecutive year despite having been shut out of the playoffs since 2013, according to a Forbes poll released on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that showed the average team value rose 9 percent.
The Knicks' value rose to $3.3 billion, up 10 percent from last year, as they continue reaping the rewards of a $1 billion renovation to Madison Square Garden, which produced new revenue opportunities from sponsorships and seating.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were ranked 29th out of the 30 teams at $770 million with a revenue of $154 million.
According to Forbes, the Knicks also posted an NBA-record operating profit of $141 million last season, despite a 32-50 season record. It was the first season of the team's new local cable deal with MSG, which paid $100 million in year one.
The Timberwolves had an operating income of $25.9 million.
The Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion), Golden State Warriors ($2.6 billion), Chicago Bulls ($2.5 billion) and Boston Celtics ($2.2 billion) rounded out the top five.
The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers were ranked 11th out of the league's 30 teams with a 9 percent jump in value to $1.2 billion.
The Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder all lost money last season due to excessive payrolls that triggered the luxury tax.
The average NBA team's value rose to $1.36 billion, a rise driven by the NBA's nine-year, $24 billion media deal with ESPN and TNT that kicked off this season, a new collective bargaining agreement ensuring seven years of labor peace and substantial international opportunities for the league.