Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Duluth shooting victim identified as UMD student

    Knicks retain top spot on Forbes’ list, Wolves 29th

    By Reuters Media Today at 9:54 a.m.
    A general view of the Target Center during the fourth quarter of the Feb. 4 game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Jeffrey Becker / USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks are the NBA's most valuable team for the second consecutive year despite having been shut out of the playoffs since 2013, according to a Forbes poll released on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that showed the average team value rose 9 percent.

    The Knicks' value rose to $3.3 billion, up 10 percent from last year, as they continue reaping the rewards of a $1 billion renovation to Madison Square Garden, which produced new revenue opportunities from sponsorships and seating.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves were ranked 29th out of the 30 teams at $770 million with a revenue of $154 million.

    According to Forbes, the Knicks also posted an NBA-record operating profit of $141 million last season, despite a 32-50 season record. It was the first season of the team's new local cable deal with MSG, which paid $100 million in year one.

    The Timberwolves had an operating income of $25.9 million.

    The Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion), Golden State Warriors ($2.6 billion), Chicago Bulls ($2.5 billion) and Boston Celtics ($2.2 billion) rounded out the top five.

    The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers were ranked 11th out of the league's 30 teams with a 9 percent jump in value to $1.2 billion.

    The Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder all lost money last season due to excessive payrolls that triggered the luxury tax.

    The average NBA team's value rose to $1.36 billion, a rise driven by the NBA's nine-year, $24 billion media deal with ESPN and TNT that kicked off this season, a new collective bargaining agreement ensuring seven years of labor peace and substantial international opportunities for the league.

    Explore related topics:sportstimberwolvesNBAminnesotaForbes
    Advertisement
    randomness