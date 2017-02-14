Defending champs get past struggling Wolves

The Cavaliers withstood a big night by Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins, who scored 41 points to lead the way for Minnesota. It matched Wiggins' second-highest point total of the season.

Wiggins had help from Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Gorgui Dieng added 12 points, but no other Wolves player reached double figures in scoring.

A step-back 3-pointer by James and a fast-break layup by former Wolves player Derrick Williams pushed Cleveland's lead to 114-106 with 1:39 to play. That essentially sealed the win for the Cavaliers, who went on to close out their 38th victory of the season.

It's Cleveland's second win over Minnesota in a two-week span. The Cavaliers won 125-97 on Feb. 1.

Cleveland took its biggest lead of 14 points midway through the third quarter when Irving hit a deep 3-pointer. Wiggins single-handedly brought the Timberwolves back.

Wiggins scored 19 points in the third quarter, including a late 3-pointer and a buzzer-beating jumper to tie it at 93 heading into the fourth. Wiggins had 37 points through three quarters on 14-of-22 shooting but cooled off in the final quarter.

Cleveland's offense had to make up for the loss of forward Kevin Love, who earlier Tuesday had surgery on his left knee that will sideline him for six weeks. Love was averaging 20.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

In Love's absence, three Cleveland starters topped the 20-point mark. Irving and James had their typical outputs on offense, while Channing Frye chipped in 21 points — including four 3-pointers. Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota has struggled to guard 3-pointers all season, while Cleveland entered Tuesday's game as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the league. While the Cavaliers shot only 33.3 percent from long range, they converted 13 3s.

* Timberwolves G Zach LaVine had successful surgery Tuesday to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. LaVine suffered the injury Feb. 3 against Detroit and was averaging a career-high 18.9 points per game.

* Minnesota plays at Denver tonight before a nine-day break for the NBA All-Star Game. The Wolves return to action Feb. 24 against Dallas.