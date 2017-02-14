Today's prep girls hockey playoff game

Outlook: Proctor-Hermantown coach Glen Gilderman said last week that the low seeds were capable of an upset. Unfortunately for the Mirage, it came at their expense as fifth-seeded Duluth Marshall knocked off the top seed 2-1 in Saturday's semifinals. Freshman Carissa Mudrak had 42 saves to lead the Hilltoppers and sophomore Olivia Boettcher scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner at 2:43 of the third period. Boettcher leads the team with 14 goals and eight assists for 22 points, followed by sophomore Emily Lemker (6-15—21) and freshman Claire Casey (9-6—15). Mudrak has a 3.10 goals-against average and .901 save percentage and will need to play well for Marshall to advance to its first girls state hockey tournament (Proctor-Hermantown-Marshall made it in 2010). The Hilltoppers went 15-9-3 in their first varsity season in 2015-16 but played a tougher schedule this year. They fell 5-2 to Hibbing-Chisholm in the teams' only meeting this season on Jan. 23 in Hibbing. Marshall has no seniors or juniors and was forging an identity while fighting injuries, losing 10 games in a row at one point. While the Hilltoppers don't score a lot, they have scored just enough to win, opening section play with a 3-2 overtime upset of fourth-seeded International Falls. ... Third-seeded Hibbing-Chisholm is coming off a 4-1 semifinal victory over second-seeded Moose Lake Area as four players scored goals and sophomore Abby Edstrom made 23 saves. Edstrom is 12-9 on the year with a 2.34 GAA and .905 save percentage, but has lowered those numbers to 1.12 and .952 in two playoff wins. Minnesota Duluth recruit Mallorie Iozzo leads the team with 30 goals and 31 assists for 61 points, followed by fellow senior Lilly Rewertz (17-23—40). The program is vying for its 12th strip to the state tournament and third since 2013.

