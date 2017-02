Prep playoff schedule

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's Results

First Round

Spooner 4, Menomonie 3

Amery 7, Webster-Siren Area 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday's Games

Spooner (17-8) at No. 2 Superior (10-12-2), at Wessman Arena, 7 p.m.

Amery (6-18-1) at No. 1 Hudson (21-2-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville (20-4) at No. 4 Somerset (16-8), 7 p.m.

Friday's Game

No. 6 River Falls (6-18) at No. 3 New Richmond (16-7), 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 2

Tuesday's Results

Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0

Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2

Medford 7, Regis 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday's Games

Marshfield at No. 2 Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Medford at No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Hayward at No. 4 Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

Friday's Game

Ashland at No. 3 Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Thursday's Championship

At Fogerty Arena, Blaine

Elk River-Zimmerman (21-6) vs. Forest Lake (19-6-2), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Today's Championship

At Virginia

Duluth Marshall (7-17-3) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (16-10-1), 7 p.m.

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Thursday's First Round

No. 6 Superior (10-13) at No. 3 Eau Claire Area (17-6-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Chippewa Falls (5-18) at No. 2 Hayward-Ashland (16-5-2), at Hayward Sports Center, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Western Wisconsin (11-10-1) at No. 4 St. Croix Valley (12-10-2), 7 p.m.

ALPINE SKIING

MINNESOTA

STATE MEET

Today's Meet

At Giants Ridge, Biwabik

Boys and girls first run, 10 a.m.

Boys and girls second run, 1 p.m.

NORDIC SKIING

MINNESOTA

STATE MEET

Thursday's Meet

At Giants Ridge, Biwabik

Boys 5K freestyle, 10 a.m.

Girls 5K freestyle, 11:15 a.m.

Boys 5K classical, 2 p.m.

Girls 5K classical, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

North Subsection

At Cloquet

Tuesday's Results

First Round

Virginia 45, Pine City 30

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 54, Proctor 8

Semifinals

Hibbing 57, Virginia 14

Grand Rapids 53, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 25

SECTION 7A

Saturday's Matches

At Walker

First Round

No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway vs. No. 8 Ogilvie, 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals

At 1 p.m.

First-round winner vs. No. 1 Pierz

No. 5 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at No. 4 Aitkin

No. 6 Mille Lacs Area vs. No. 3 Deer River

No. 7 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 2 Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena

Semifinals, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.