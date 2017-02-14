Curling: Shuster still undefeated at nationals

Shuster edged Stephen Dropkin's rink 7-6 early Tuesday and then beat Craig Brown's Blaine, Minn., team 8-5 to improve to 6-0 in round-robin play.

Shuster's team, which includes Tyler George and John Landsteiner, are a game ahead of Seattle's Brady Clark.

Still in the playoff hunt at 3-3 after an 8-2 win over Hunter Clawson is Heath McCormick's team, which includes Duluth's Chris Plys.

In women's action, Duluth skip Cory Christensen entered Tuesday night play at 3-1 and in a three-way tie for second after a 6-4 win over Jamie Sinclair. Nina Roth's team, which includes Duluth's Aileen Geving, is also 3-1 after a lopsided 15-0 win over Becca Wood.

Duluthians Lexi Lanigan and Rebecca Miles, members of Team Bear, improved to 2-2 after beating Jessica Schultz 7-2.