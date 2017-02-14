Curling: Shuster still undefeated at nationals
John Shuster and his Duluth Curling Club teammates emerged from Tuesday's play at the USA Curling National Championships as the lone unbeaten men's team.
Shuster edged Stephen Dropkin's rink 7-6 early Tuesday and then beat Craig Brown's Blaine, Minn., team 8-5 to improve to 6-0 in round-robin play.
Shuster's team, which includes Tyler George and John Landsteiner, are a game ahead of Seattle's Brady Clark.
Still in the playoff hunt at 3-3 after an 8-2 win over Hunter Clawson is Heath McCormick's team, which includes Duluth's Chris Plys.
In women's action, Duluth skip Cory Christensen entered Tuesday night play at 3-1 and in a three-way tie for second after a 6-4 win over Jamie Sinclair. Nina Roth's team, which includes Duluth's Aileen Geving, is also 3-1 after a lopsided 15-0 win over Becca Wood.
Duluthians Lexi Lanigan and Rebecca Miles, members of Team Bear, improved to 2-2 after beating Jessica Schultz 7-2.