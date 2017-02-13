MIB claims rematch

CROMWELL — After Mountain Iron-Buhl staved off Cromwell-Wright in a back-and-forth girls basketball tussle in late December, it set the stage for Monday's rematch between two of Minnesota's best Class A teams — and two of the best in the Northland, regardless of classification.

Since the Rangers' 66-61 victory in the title game of their holiday tournament, MIB and the Cardinals had combined to lose twice — both of which came at Class AA No. 1 Roseau. Consequently, the Rangers solidified their grip on the No. 1 ranking, while Cromwell-Wright steadily climbed the list, checking in at No. 4 entering the sequel.

Area basketball fans took notice.

Well before Monday's game tipped off, the Cromwell gym was bursting at the seams, with bodies filling every nook and cranny available. And, as the school lot filled up, parking spilled onto the shoulders of adjoining U.S. Hwy 210.

MIB nearly decimated the drama, however, with a nearly flawless first half. Ultimately, the Rangers escaped with a 65-57 win, the brilliance of their first 18 minutes enough to offset a sluggish second 18.

"That was probably one of our better halves of the season, but you have to close out games," MIB coach Jeff Buffetta said.

The Rangers led 41-22 at the break thanks to Mya Buffetta's steely 3-point shooting, a full-court press that gave the Cardinals fits and textbook execution of their motion offense. Normally so stoic on the court, Buffetta shook her head in mock indignation — as if to indicate she had no doubt upon release — after knocking down her fourth 3 of the first half, which pushed the six-time defending Section 7A champs' cushion to 33-18.

The senior guard finished with 19 points, and junior teammate Mary Burke scored 20. Those two, plus Chelsea Mason, give MIB (22-1) three players with at least 1,000 career points. The same can be said for Cromwell-Wright. There's a reason these teams win habitually. Sure, it's the top-end talent, but it's also the depth. That's what has made the Rangers so dominant in recent years. The Cardinals, looking to defend their Section 5A crown, have built something similar.

"They have five kids on the court who can dribble and shoot; if you can do that you're dangerous," Jeff Buffetta said.

The second half started much the same way the first half ended. A backdoor-cutting Burke took a nice feed and converted an easy layup to make it 43-22. But Cromwell-Wright (19-3) didn't go quietly — their comeback bid aided by Mason picking up her fifth foul with 9:16 remaining. Chelsea Swatek, poised to become the Cardinals' all-time scoring leader, tallied 19 of her game-high 26 points in the second half as Cromwell-Wright chipped away. The Cardinals closed to within 64-57, but as their coach, Jeff Gronner, said, "you can't get down (21) to a good team."

The coach was smarting about the slow start, especially with the five rows of bleachers that border his court crowded full.

"It's definitely the biggest crowd for a girls game I've seen here — by far," Gronner said.

The contingent included at least two Northland college coaches, Minnesota Duluth's Mandy Pearson and St. Scholastica's Stacy Deadrick. MIB's Burke, who has 1,283 career points, is looking at playing for the Bulldogs, and Deadrick spoke with Swatek afterward.

A year ago, Cromwell-Wright came within one made 3-pointer of setting a new state record. Monday, the Cardinals connected on just seven long-range attempts, about five below their average.

Mason, the News Tribune's two-time All-Area player of the year, added nine points, or 13 below her season average. She now sits at 2,819 and needs 32 to surpass former North Woods standout Darby Youngstrom for first place in Northeastern Minnesota annals.

Mya Buffetta, meanwhile, eclipsed ex-Superior great Jessica Lindstrom for 13th place in Northland history. She is at 2,081 points. Her first-half marksmanship didn't surprise Burke. That's what Buffetta does in big games.

"I expect that from Mya because she's a leader," Burke said.

The Rangers opened the year with 19 consecutive wins. They looked capable of running the table — their 78-34 destruction of second-ranked Goodhue raised eyebrows. Mya Buffetta was asked if the 80-67 loss at Roseau on Feb. 3 was tough to recover from. Certainly, an undefeated season had to be in the backs of their minds.

"I think a loss in February isn't as important as one in March," she said.

Mtn. Iron-Buhl 41-24—65

Cromwell-Wright 22-35—57

Mountain Iron-Buhl — Mary Burke 20, Macy Savela 12, Mya Buffetta 19, Allie Negen 5, Chelsea Mason 9. Totals 21 16-20 65.

3-point goals — Buffetta 5, Savela, Mason.

Cromwell-Wright — Taya Hakamaki 4, Shaily Hakamaki 10, Teana Hakamaki 10, Bailey Gronner 7, Chelsea Swatek 26. Totals 17 16-20 57.

3-point goals — Swatek 4, Teana Hakamaki 2, Gronner.