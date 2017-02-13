Prep report: Coaches establish McDonald Award

The Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association announced Monday the establishment of the award to be given annually to the outstanding Senior Basketball Player of the Year beginning in the 2017-18 season.

The award is named in honor of Bob McDonald, who coached boys basketball for 53 years at Chisholm and 59 years overall, winning a state-record 1,012 games and one of only 13 nationally to reach that milestone. McDonald is a member of the coaches association, Minnesota State High School League and National Federation of State High School Association halls of fame.

"In moving forward it is the goal of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association that the McDonald Award will be widely viewed as the top award that a high school basketball player in Minnesota can receive," a news release announcing the award read.

Ken Lien, the owner and chairman of the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award, sparked controversy over the weekend when he quoted a tweet regarding Muslim high school students in New Jersey from the Mr. Basketball Twitter account.

That set in motion quick action from coaches, some of whom expressed their dissatisfaction with Lien's comments and wanted to distance themselves from the Mr. Basketball award.

The McDonald award will include, but not be limited to, qualifications such as exhibiting strength of character on and off the court; contributing to team effort; excelling on offense and defense; and performance over the course of the entire season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Proctor 62, Virginia 60

Sam Parendo hit a field goal at the buzzer to lift the Rails to the nonconference road win.

Sam Pogatchnik led Proctor with 18 points.

Lexi Ahrens paced the Blue Devils with 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career rebounds.

Duluth East 62, Cloquet 48

The visiting Greyhounds claimed just their second victory of the season as Ashley Williams and Miia Marple combined for 34 points.

Esko 73, Eveleth-Gilbert 43

Ava Gonsorowski scored a game-high 25 points as the host Eskomos improved to 18-5 with the nonconference win.

BOYS HOCKEY

North Shore 5, Ely 2

Chad Nordean scored two goals, including the game-winner, and goaltender Tyler Keech stopped 27 shots in the Storm's win at Ely.