College hockey: UMD men still ranked No. 1, women No. 2

The Pioneers jumped the Bulldogs in the league standings via a sweep of Colorado College — winning 2-1 in Denver and 5-1 in Colorado Springs — to take a one-point lead with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Bulldogs travel to Colorado Springs to face the Tigers this week, having picked up 44 of 50 first-place votes in the United States College Hockey Online.com poll and 30 of 34 first-place votes in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.

The Pioneers picked up the remaining first-place votes in both polls to come in at No. 2, which is where they also sit in the Pairwise — the system used to select and seed the NCAA tournament.

Other ranked NCHC teams: Western Michigan at No. 8, North Dakota at No. 13 and St. Cloud State at 18th.

• The UMD women remain No. 2 in the USCHO.com poll following a 1-1 tie and 8-0 loss at No. 1 Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bulldogs moved up a spot in the Pairwise over the weekend, now sitting No. 2 there as well. The Bulldogs close the regular season at home against St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena.