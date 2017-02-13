College men's basketball: Ex-UMD players headed to India
Minnesota Duluth graduates Pierre Newton and Brendon Pineda are set to continue their basketball careers, this time at a professional level. The pair will play in India under the United Basketball Alliance in the upcoming season.
After leading UMD in scoring (20.5) and rebounding (6.9) average in the 2015-16 season, Newton has signed a contract to play for the Pune Peshwas.
Pineda, who averaged 15.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest last season, will join the UBA Season 3 champion Chennai Slam.