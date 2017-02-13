Curling: Shuster lone unbeaten at nationals
Three-time Olympian John Shuster is the lone unbeaten men's skip after the third day of the USA Curling National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett, Wash.
Shuster, Duluth Curling Club teammates Tyler George and John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., defeated Heath McCormick 5-3 on Monday to improve to 4-0 in the round-robin standings. McCormick's rink, which includes Duluth's Chris Plys, fell to 1-3 after a 7-6 loss to Craig Brown late Sunday and the loss to Shuster.
Shuster edged Alex Leichter 6-5 on Sunday, scoring two points on his last throw in the 10th end.
In women's action, Duluthian Cory Christensen was in a three-way tie for first place at 2-0 after beating Cristin Clark 7-6 in Monday's early action. Christensen was facing Cassie Potter, another 2-0 team late Monday.
Also in a battle of Duluth Curling Club members, Team Roth downed Team Bear 5-2. Aileen Geving of Duluth is on Nina Roth's team, while Lexi Lanigan and Rebecca Miles play for Madison Bear's side.