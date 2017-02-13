Curling: Shuster lone unbeaten at nationals

Shuster, Duluth Curling Club teammates Tyler George and John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., defeated Heath McCormick 5-3 on Monday to improve to 4-0 in the round-robin standings. McCormick's rink, which includes Duluth's Chris Plys, fell to 1-3 after a 7-6 loss to Craig Brown late Sunday and the loss to Shuster.

Shuster edged Alex Leichter 6-5 on Sunday, scoring two points on his last throw in the 10th end.

In women's action, Duluthian Cory Christensen was in a three-way tie for first place at 2-0 after beating Cristin Clark 7-6 in Monday's early action. Christensen was facing Cassie Potter, another 2-0 team late Monday.

Also in a battle of Duluth Curling Club members, Team Roth downed Team Bear 5-2. Aileen Geving of Duluth is on Nina Roth's team, while Lexi Lanigan and Rebecca Miles play for Madison Bear's side.