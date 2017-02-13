College men's track and field: UMD takes 7th in heptathlon
Minnesota Duluth junior Logan Rubeck finished seventh while teammate Dan Clark, a freshman, placed 15th among 18 individuals at the NSIC Heptathlon Championships on Monday in Mankato, Minn.
Ryan, who came in 12th at the same meet one year ago, racked up 4,725 points (a NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark and a 466-point improvement from his 2016 total) during the two-day competition. Clark accumulated 3,953 points and captured the pole vault title with a vault of 14 feet, 5.25 inches.
Wayne State sophomore Robert Sullivan scored 5,141 points to win the event.