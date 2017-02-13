College men's track and field: UMD takes 7th in heptathlon

Ryan, who came in 12th at the same meet one year ago, racked up 4,725 points (a NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark and a 466-point improvement from his 2016 total) during the two-day competition. Clark accumulated 3,953 points and captured the pole vault title with a vault of 14 feet, 5.25 inches.

Wayne State sophomore Robert Sullivan scored 5,141 points to win the event.