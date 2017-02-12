But after losing a 12-round shootout after an official draw, the Bulldogs had little in reserve for the rematch Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers (27-2-2 overall, 22-2-2 WCHA) tallied twice on power plays and Baylee Wellhausen netted two of her three goals in a four-goal second period as Wisconsin rolled to an 8-0 victory and a repeat conference title.

Abby Roque opened the scoring on a power play at 15:26 of the first period and Wellhausen made it 2-0 at 18:17.

The floodgates opened in the second stanza as Wellhausen scored twice to give her 14 goals this season, leading to UMD goaltender Maddie Rooney's exit. Rooney, who stopped 43 shots Saturday and stonewalled Badgers' shooters for nine straight shootout attempts, had 34 saves Sunday for the Bulldogs (20-5-5, 17-5-4).

Annie Pankowski closed the scoring against backup goalie Catherine Johnson with her 19th and 20th goals of the season.

Minnesota Duluth.... 0-0-0—0

Wisconsin................ 2-4-2—8

First period — 1. Abby Roque 7, 15:26 (pp); 2. Baylee Wellhausen 12 (Roque, Sophia Shaver), 18:17.

Second period — 3. Maddie Rolfes 2 (Sam Cogan, Mekenzie Steffen), 4:11 (pp); 4. Wellhausen (Alexis Mauermann, Roque), 15:24; 5. Emily Clark 15 (Annie Pankowski, Sarah Nurse), 15:56; 6. Wellhausen 14 (Shaver, Steffen), 19:11.

Third period — 7 Pankowski 19 (Clark), 0:45; 8. Pankowski 20 (Lauren Williams, Clark), 4:03.

Saves — Maddie Rooney, UMD, 17-17-x—34; Catherine Johnson, UMD, x-x-6—6; Ann-Renee Desbiens, Wis, 4-6-5—15.