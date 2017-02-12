Wolves finish sweep of Bulls

Tom Thibodeau's hand was shaking.

The Timberwolves blasted the short-handed Bulls 117-89 on Sunday at Target Center.

In a wide scope, it was a game the Wolves should have won easily against a Chicago team missing its top two players with Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler out with injuries, and that's what Minnesota did.

The Wolves put on a good performance in front of a sellout crowd of 19,356 and, an important achievement given the Wolves' need to get more fans in the stands on a consistent basis. And, in the process, Minnesota kept itself on the fringe of the Western Conference postseason picture. The Wolves are 3 1/2 games back of Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Narrow the focus, and this win was of importance for another reason — it completed the season sweep over Chicago, Thibodeau's former team.

Much was made about Thibodeau's return to Chicago in December, when he came back to his old stomping grounds and his Wolves rallied from 21 down to beat the Bulls, who fired Thibodeau after a wildly successful five-year run because his relationship with upper management wasn't always filled with rainbows and sunshine.

That win in Chicago likely meant more personally to Thibodeau than Sunday's did, though he'll tell you all victories are the same, regardless of opponent.

"I really root for that team and those guys — particularly the ones I've coached before — and I want them to do well except when we play against them," Thibodeau said.

But what about when the Wolves are playing against the Bulls? Andrew Wiggins said Thibodeau is good at hiding his emotions, in-game anger withstanding.

"But I'm sure he does (value these wins more)," Wiggins said. "I would if I was him."

"When most people think it's not a big deal, it's a big deal to him," Gibson said.

Maybe there was a little evidence of that late in Sunday's victory, as the Wolves (21-34) carried a 20-plus point lead with less than five minutes to play, Chicago had removed all of its healthy core players from the court and Wiggins, Ricky Rubio and Karl-Anthony Towns were still on the floor, expanding the lead.

There are a variety of reasons for Thibodeau leaving in the starters, but Gibson was confident it had everything to do with the game being against the Bulls (26-29).

"You see he kept coaching the whole game. He even left some of the guys in late," Gibson said. "I can see his hand shaking from all the way on our end. I know he really wanted to win that game. Nothing's going to change. He's going to be the same guy every day.

"He doesn't forget things. He's going to always have the Bulls on his radar. It's just the way the game goes, a lot of people tend to hold grudges. But that's none of my business. That's between him and the (front office)."

Wolves forward Gorgui Dieng underplayed the Thibodeau-Bulls dynamic afterward.

"Thibs was there, he's gone and that's life," Dieng said. "Marriage is more important and sometimes you see people get divorced. It's part of life. He was there, he's gone. We're just more focused into the game and trying to get wins."

The fact Sunday's victory appeared to be a gimme was irrelevant. As the Wolves attempt to mount a furious comeback over their final 27 games of the season to end the franchise's 12-year playoff drought, every win counts.

"Every game for us is very big," Towns said. "We're fighting for something, and for us to make the playoffs, every game has to be tremendously important. No matter if it's Chicago or anybody, you have to find a way to go out there and get the 'W.' "