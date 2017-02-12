Search
    Prep report: Bluejackets skate to 7A girls hockey final

    By News Tribune Today at 10:11 p.m.

    Four players scored goals and Abby Edstrom stopped 23 shots as Hibbing-Chisholm defeated Moose Lake Area 4-1 in a Section 7A high school girls hockey semifinal Saturday night in Virginia, moving one step away from the state tournament.

    The Rebels took a 1-0 lead on a Michaela Belanger goal just 1:56 into the game, but Edstrom blanked the No. 2-seeded team the rest of the way.

    Mallorie Iozzo, Maria Gherardi, Katie Carpenter and Lillian Rue scored goals for the Bluejackets, who will face Duluth Marshall in the section final Wednesday night in Virginia.

    BOYS HOCKEY

    CEC 6, Roseau 5

    Dylan Johnson scored the game-winning goal with 2:08 remaining in the third period and Trevor Inman added two goals to lead the visiting Lumberjacks back from a two-goal deficit in nonconference action Saturday night.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Virginia 64, Aitkin 51

    Ethan Youso scored 23 points to surpass 1,000 for his career in the host Blue Devils' win in the North-South Challenge on Saturday.

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Hermantown 68, Zimmerman 53

    Ellie Gamradt scored 23 points and Jordyn Thomas added 18 in the Hawks' nonconference road win Saturday.

    BOYS SWIMMING

    Duluth wins Taconite Invitational

    Led by diver Miles Rohrbaugh's 1-meter win and Nathan Radke's top-of-the-podium swim in the 100-yard butterfly, Duluth captured the team title Saturday at the Taconite Invitational in Aurora.

    Eveleth-Gilbert's Shane Johnson won the 50 and 100 freestyles as well as anchoring the winning 200 medley relay.

