Prep report: Bluejackets skate to 7A girls hockey final

The Rebels took a 1-0 lead on a Michaela Belanger goal just 1:56 into the game, but Edstrom blanked the No. 2-seeded team the rest of the way.

Mallorie Iozzo, Maria Gherardi, Katie Carpenter and Lillian Rue scored goals for the Bluejackets, who will face Duluth Marshall in the section final Wednesday night in Virginia.

BOYS HOCKEY

CEC 6, Roseau 5

Dylan Johnson scored the game-winning goal with 2:08 remaining in the third period and Trevor Inman added two goals to lead the visiting Lumberjacks back from a two-goal deficit in nonconference action Saturday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia 64, Aitkin 51

Ethan Youso scored 23 points to surpass 1,000 for his career in the host Blue Devils' win in the North-South Challenge on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hermantown 68, Zimmerman 53

Ellie Gamradt scored 23 points and Jordyn Thomas added 18 in the Hawks' nonconference road win Saturday.

BOYS SWIMMING

Duluth wins Taconite Invitational

Led by diver Miles Rohrbaugh's 1-meter win and Nathan Radke's top-of-the-podium swim in the 100-yard butterfly, Duluth captured the team title Saturday at the Taconite Invitational in Aurora.

Eveleth-Gilbert's Shane Johnson won the 50 and 100 freestyles as well as anchoring the winning 200 medley relay.