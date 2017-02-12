Prep sports: Esko announces athletic Hall of Fame

Others being inducted: 1935 state high jump champion Walter Maunu; former girls sports coach Eleanor Randels; former quarterback Darrell McKibbon, who threw 61 touchdown passes; former girls basketball player Anna Townsend (Tool), the school's leader in career points (1,966) and rebounds (1,324); seven-time state track champion Gina Perich (Zezulka); and three-time All-State hockey player Michelle Maunu (Peterson), who played in 12 state tournaments.

The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Friday's 7 p.m. boys basketball game and again at halftime of Saturday's 1:30 p.m. girls basketball game. Dinner registrations should be made by Wednesday by contacting athletic director Chad Stoskopf at (218) 879-1909 or cstoskopf@esko.k12.mn.us.