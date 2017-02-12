Prep sports: Esko announces athletic Hall of Fame
The Esko Sports Alliance Hall of Fame opens with the induction of nine members this weekend.
The charter members include longtime coach and athletic director Les Knuti, who created the Eskomos nickname and helped found the Polar League, the 1955 state tournament boys basketball team and the leading scorer from that team, Harold Bergstedt.
Others being inducted: 1935 state high jump champion Walter Maunu; former girls sports coach Eleanor Randels; former quarterback Darrell McKibbon, who threw 61 touchdown passes; former girls basketball player Anna Townsend (Tool), the school's leader in career points (1,966) and rebounds (1,324); seven-time state track champion Gina Perich (Zezulka); and three-time All-State hockey player Michelle Maunu (Peterson), who played in 12 state tournaments.
The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Friday's 7 p.m. boys basketball game and again at halftime of Saturday's 1:30 p.m. girls basketball game. Dinner registrations should be made by Wednesday by contacting athletic director Chad Stoskopf at (218) 879-1909 or cstoskopf@esko.k12.mn.us.