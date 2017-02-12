Drag racing: Line wins to open Pro Stock title defense

Line was timed in 6.568 seconds at 211.10 mph over the quarter-mile strip in his Chevy Camaro to win his 46th career event and mark the 14th consecutive season with at least one win. Anderson, Line's Summit Racing Equipment teammate, was timed in 6.579 seconds at a slightly faster 211.56.

"It's a good way to start the season," Line said in a news release. "Anytime you come to Pomona and win it's great. I'm very excited, very happy and a little bit relieved. Just a great day for KB Racing and the Summit Cars. To be able to come here and qualify and finish 1-2 and have three cars in the semis. That's just a big deal."

Line beat rookie Tanner Gray and teammate Bo Butner in earlier eliminations, while Anderson downed Jeg Coughlin and two-time world champion Erica Enders.

The NHRA season continues Feb. 24-26 at the Arizona Nationals in Chandler, Ariz.