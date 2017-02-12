Search
    Curling: Shuster starts 2-0 at nationals

    By News Tribune Today at 10:07 p.m.

    John Shuster's rink defeated Pete Fenson 7-3 on Sunday to improve to 2-0 at the USA National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett, Wash.

    Shuster and his Duluth Curling Club teammates Tyler George and John Landsteiner entered Sunday night's draw tied atop the standings with Craig Brown and Todd Birr.

    Heath McCormick's team, which includes Duluthian Chris Plys, improved to 1-1 after a 9-3 win over Alex Leichter early Sunday.

    In women's action, Duluthian Cory Christensen, now competing out of Blaine, Minn., won her opening match 4-3 over Nina Roth's team, which includes Duluth's Aileen Geving.

    Madison Bear's team, which includes Duluth's Lexi Lanigan and Rebecca Miles and is now skipped by Cora Farrell, won 8-6 over Cristin Clark.

